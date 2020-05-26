Dele Alli Trolled By PL Stars After Spurs Midfielder Reveals Moustache Look On Instagram

Tottenham star Dele Alli donned a new quarantine look this week as he gave fans a glimpse of his look on Instagram. However, his quarantine look wasn't quite well received by other Premier League stars. His post on Instagram led to some of his fellow football stars comparing him to the Mexican drug lord, El Chapo.

Dele Alli new look: Football stars troll Tottenham midfielder

Dele Alli was seen sporting a moustache in his recent Instagram post. Tanguy Ndombele, Sergio Aguero, James Maddison and Ben Chilwell were among the many football stars trolling Dele Alli on social media. London-based barber Justin Carr, who flew down to Russia to groom the England football team in the FIFA 2018 World Cup, also joined the fray. Carr, Ndombele and Aguero compared Dele Alli to Mexican drug lord Joaquin Guzman aka El Chapo.

Dele Alli new look: Ben Chilwell and James Maddison take shots at Tottenham star

Ben Chilwell commented, ‘Oh my tash’, poking fun at Dele Alli’s new look, while James Maddison commented 'I moustache you about the moustache.' However, Cardiff City winger Nathaniel Mendez-Laing decided not to mock the Tottenham midfielder. He instead praised Dele Alli saying his 'tash is flames.’

Dele Alli new look: Midfielder surprised

This comical exchange of the Premier League stars on Dele Alli’s picture surprised many, including the England star himself. The 24-year-old posted a screenshot of the comments section on the Instagram story with a caption, “These comments”, further accompanied by a laughing emoji.

Dele Alli new look: Tottenham star returns to training

Dele Alli returned to training with Tottenham after two months of the coronavirus shutdown. Premier League games are also on course to resume by late June as authorities discuss ways to ensure an unhindered return. However, the remaining games will be played behind closed doors to conform to the social distancing guidelines set by the UK government.

