The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Post Manchester Derby; Fans Hail Solskjaer And The Turn Of Fortunes

Football News

Manchester United defeated City 2-1 in the first derby of the season and twitter was abuzz during the match. Many fans backed Solskajaer again after the win

Written By Devarshi mankad | Mumbai | Updated On:
Manchester

Manchester United completed the week on a high after winning the Manchester Derby 2-1 on Saturday evening. The result meant that City's chances of winning the league for the third consecutive season were dealt with a massive blow. City are now 14 points below league leaders Liverpool and are placed in the third position.

Two big wins in the space of three days has led to the sentiments and the atmosphere swinging around Manchester United, with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer silencing the critics for now. The Red Devils move closer to the top four and are hoping to continue the form as matches come thick and fast during the winter break. 

READ: Manchester United Win Derby, All But End City's Chances Of Winning The Premier League

Fans react to Manchester United's win

The result saw many fans reacting on social media. Here are a few of them:

READ: Solskjaer Calls For Action After Fan Makes Racist Gestures At ManUtd Players During Derby

READ: Gareth Bale Takes Another Dig At Critics; Practices His Golf Swing

READ: Qatar Postpones Launch Of New 2022 World Cup Venue

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
'WINNING MAKES ME HAPPY': ANAND
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG