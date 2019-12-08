Post Manchester Derby; Fans Hail Solskjaer And The Turn Of Fortunes

Manchester United completed the week on a high after winning the Manchester Derby 2-1 on Saturday evening. The result meant that City's chances of winning the league for the third consecutive season were dealt with a massive blow. City are now 14 points below league leaders Liverpool and are placed in the third position.
Two big wins in the space of three days has led to the sentiments and the atmosphere swinging around Manchester United, with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer silencing the critics for now. The Red Devils move closer to the top four and are hoping to continue the form as matches come thick and fast during the winter break.
I’m so unbelievably proud of this man. A shy but stubborn Norwegian. With all the shit that’s been thrown at him lately, he’s still standing tall AND strong, fighting for this club with all that he’s got. He loves United, and he deserves to be supported.— Maren 🇳🇴 (@footballqueeen) December 7, 2019
We love you, Ole. #mufc pic.twitter.com/utfAXBQSqK
What a result....What a performance! Every single player turned up!!!!! #MUFC 💪🏾💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/CLRZ15cNYH— 🔰FlexUTD🔰 (@FlexUTD) December 7, 2019
Is there anything better than seeing fergie smiling?#ManchesterDerby pic.twitter.com/LYcpc61ri0— Barry Mcockiner (@santalix_) December 7, 2019
Wan-Bissaka emptying his pockets when he arrives home😂😂#MUFC #ManchesterDerby pic.twitter.com/Bs4nZhpTmE— 🔰ForeverUtd🔰 (@ForeverUtd4) December 7, 2019
“It’s okay, bro. Neither us can beat Ole”. #mufc pic.twitter.com/VEX3LARBhA— The Peoples Person (@PeoplesPerson_) December 7, 2019
Airport security: What do you have in your pockets sir?— Four-eyed Edo boy™ (@Alex_Houseof308) December 7, 2019
Wan Bissaka: Just my keys, my wallet, Sterling, my passport, the usual...#MCIMUN
A rare picture of Wan bissaka and Rashford#MCIMUN pic.twitter.com/Xlbgl5yzjS— mister-bukas🔥 (@EbukaBlaq_) December 7, 2019
Manchester is and forever will be red.— Ryan. 🔴 (@Vintage_Utd) December 7, 2019
Never, ever forget that. #MUFC. 🔴
This picture is legendary. LEGENDARY! pic.twitter.com/sj3XJpdg1o— Maren 🇳🇴 (@footballqueeen) December 7, 2019
Wan Bissaka any time Sterling tried to make a move— Four-eyed Edo boy™ (@Alex_Houseof308) December 7, 2019
#MCIMUN #BanterBetterWithCoke pic.twitter.com/dud6HEMMSQ
