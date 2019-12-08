Post Manchester Derby; Fans Hail Solskjaer And The Turn Of Fortunes

Manchester United completed the week on a high after winning the Manchester Derby 2-1 on Saturday evening. The result meant that City's chances of winning the league for the third consecutive season were dealt with a massive blow. City are now 14 points below league leaders Liverpool and are placed in the third position.

Two big wins in the space of three days has led to the sentiments and the atmosphere swinging around Manchester United, with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer silencing the critics for now. The Red Devils move closer to the top four and are hoping to continue the form as matches come thick and fast during the winter break.

READ: Manchester United Win Derby, All But End City's Chances Of Winning The Premier League

Fans react to Manchester United's win

The result saw many fans reacting on social media. Here are a few of them:

I’m so unbelievably proud of this man. A shy but stubborn Norwegian. With all the shit that’s been thrown at him lately, he’s still standing tall AND strong, fighting for this club with all that he’s got. He loves United, and he deserves to be supported.



We love you, Ole. #mufc pic.twitter.com/utfAXBQSqK — Maren 🇳🇴 (@footballqueeen) December 7, 2019

Is there anything better than seeing fergie smiling?#ManchesterDerby pic.twitter.com/LYcpc61ri0 — Barry Mcockiner (@santalix_) December 7, 2019

Airport security: What do you have in your pockets sir?



Wan Bissaka: Just my keys, my wallet, Sterling, my passport, the usual...#MCIMUN — Four-eyed Edo boy™ (@Alex_Houseof308) December 7, 2019

A rare picture of Wan bissaka and Rashford#MCIMUN pic.twitter.com/Xlbgl5yzjS — mister-bukas🔥 (@EbukaBlaq_) December 7, 2019

Manchester is and forever will be red.



Never, ever forget that. #MUFC. 🔴 — Ryan. 🔴 (@Vintage_Utd) December 7, 2019

Wan Bissaka any time Sterling tried to make a move



#MCIMUN #BanterBetterWithCoke pic.twitter.com/dud6HEMMSQ — Four-eyed Edo boy™ (@Alex_Houseof308) December 7, 2019

READ: Solskjaer Calls For Action After Fan Makes Racist Gestures At ManUtd Players During Derby

READ: Gareth Bale Takes Another Dig At Critics; Practices His Golf Swing

READ: Qatar Postpones Launch Of New 2022 World Cup Venue