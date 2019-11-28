Lionel Messi Leaves Cristiano Ronaldo And Raul Behind With His Goal Against Dortmund

Lionel Messi has set yet another record after Barcelona's Champions League victory over Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday night. Messi donned the Barcelona shirt for the 700th time on Wednesday and hit a new landmark when he scored against Dortmund. He has now scored goals against 34 opponents in the tournament.

⭐ A NEW RECORD for Leo #Messi ⭐

⚽ against 3️⃣4️⃣ different teams!

🔥The MOST EVER in the UEFA @ChampionsLeague!🔥

Champions League: Lionel Messi with another masterclass

Barcelona's captain put up yet another man of the match performance against Borussia Dortmund. After Luis Suarez gave the Catalan side a 1-0 lead in the 29th minute, Lionel Messi struck another one four minutes later. He then assisted strike partner Antoine Griezmann in the 67th minute to make it 3-0 for Barcelona. Even though Jadon Sancho came off the bench to score a consolation goal in the 77th minute, Messi's masterclass ensured that it came far too late for the visitors.

Champions League: Messi leaves Cristiano Ronaldo and Raul behind

Lionel Messi has now scored goals against 34 opponents in the Champions League. The Barcelona star has moved ahead of Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo and Real Madrid legend Raul. Both players have scored against 33 opponents.

Another scalp for Lionel Messi

Add Dortmund to the list ✅



Messi breaks a tie with Cristiano Ronaldo and Raúl. pic.twitter.com/B2kNjvLDfV — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 27, 2019

Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo: Part Infinity

This gives Lionel Messi supporters yet another reason to take a dig at Cristiano Ronaldo supporter as the debate for the GOAT seems far from over. Fans took to social media right after Messi’s goal, with many claiming that the Barcelona striker is clearly the greatest of all time.

