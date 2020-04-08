Lionel Messi Hailed As ‘global Example’ By Sports Psychologist Tom Bates

Sports psychologist Tom Bates has hailed Lionel Messi as a 'global superstar' after the decision to accept a pay cut amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis. The Lionel Messi pay cut story initially grabbed headlines for the wrong reasons after reports from the Barcelona board stated that the players were unhappy but all that has been cleared. Along with the Lionel Messi pay cut, Wayne Rooney has also made a telling contribution amid the coronavirus crisis and defended footballers after criticism from the government.

Coronavirus in football: Lionel Messi pay cut

The Lionel Messi pay cut story was confirmed on March 30 after the Barcelona captain confirmed that the first-team squad members would take a 70 percent slash in their wages. With LaLiga suspended for an indefinite period, Barcelona ensured their non-playing staff would receive their wages in full and further donations would be made to victims of coronavirus. Sports psychologist Tom Bates praised the Argentine on accepting the Lionel Messi pay cut and branded the 32-year-old as a global superstar. Here is the statement for the Lionel Messi pay cut confirmation on behalf of the first team:

Tom Bates praises the Lionel Messi pay cut:

"Messi was one of the first players to take a 70% pay cut in order to make sure the staff at Barcelona were able to carry on working, & I think that really is a global example to everybody when you're talking about that level in money in wages."



Coronavirus in football: Wayne Rooney on Premier League pay cut

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has come to the aid of footballers after the UK government insisted that the Premier League stars must play their part amid the coronavirus crisis. A Premier League pay cut was proposed towards the players but Wayne Rooney was against the idea. Wayne Rooney asserted that players that cannot afford a pay cut should not be forced a deduction in their wages although he was more than prepared to offer a generous donation. The Derby County player-manager was also praised by Tom Bates for his honest take on the mental health of footballers amid the coronavirus crisis.

"When you have somebody like Wayne Rooney come and be very open and very honest about mental health on a global level within the game, that can only be a good thing because it encourages others to have conversations."



