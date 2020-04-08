Filipe Luis Reveals Fascinating Reason Behind Not Exchanging Jerseys With Lionel Messi

Former Atletico Madrid defender Filipe Luis has opened up on the reason for not exchanging his jersey with Barcelona star Lionel Messi. The Brazilian international has played against Messi while with Deportivo La Coruna, Atletico Madrid and the Brazilian national team. However, he has never exchanged his jersey with the six-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Also Read | Lionel Messi linked with surprise move to Inter Milan amid issues with Barcelona: Report

Lionel Messi jersey: Filipe Luis reveals reason for not exchanging jersey

#OnThisDay | April 7, 2012



Down 1-0 after thirty minutes of play, Barça got four unanswered goals from @Carles5puyol, Leo #Messi (x2), and @_Pedro17_ to cruise past Zaragoza in @LaLigaEN. pic.twitter.com/R9rpLW5B2G — FC Barcelona (from 🏠) (@FCBarcelona) April 7, 2020

While speaking to Panenka, Filipe Luis has revealed the main reason for not exchanging his jersey with Lionel Messi. He claimed that he always hits the Argentine international on the field to stop him. However, Messi never reproached him. When Luis was quizzed on why he never attempted to get the Messi jersey on the field, the defender asserted that he enters the field to win the game and not to show the world that he played against the likes of Lionel Messi.

Also Read | Lionel Messi scores 4 goals against Arsenal in the Champions League on Apr 6, 2010: Watch

Lionel Messi jersey: Filipe Luis admires the Barcelona superstar

Despite his refusal to exchange jerseys with Lionel Messi, Filipe Luis didn't fall short of words while praising the Barcelona captain. He revealed that he admires the six-time Ballon d'Or for what he has achieved in his career. Messi is the best to have embraced the game in this era.

Also Read | Lionel Messi ignores involvement in initial moments of games, Ernesto Valverde reveals why

Lionel Messi jersey: Argentine deserves every Ballon d'Or, says Luis

Filipe Luis claimed that it was a pleasure to watch a player like Lionel Messi play. The Argentine international's display on the field is something to enjoy. It could take years or even decades to see another player like the Barcelona talisman. On being quizzed on Messi's record Ballon d'Or triumphs, Filipe Luis claimed that the Barcelona man deserves every Ballon d'Or for what he has achieved on the field.

Also Read | Xavi claims Lionel Messi is a step above Cristiano Ronaldo and Ronaldinho

Lionel Messi jersey: Filipe Luis plays for Flamengo

Filipe Luis spent eight seasons at Atletico Madrid. During his club career, he has also played for the likes of Chelsea, Real Madrid B and Deportivo La Coruna. The 34-year-old went on to join Brazilian side Flamengo in 2019 on a two-and-a-half-year contract.