Rohit Sharma Extends Father's Day Wishes With A Throwback Picture With His Dad

Father's Day is celebrated to honour fatherhood and paternal bonds, as well as the influence of fathers in society. It is celebrated in most countries on the third Sunday of June. Taking to Twitter, India's star openers Rohit Sharma also extended father's day wishes, sharing a throwback picture with his father.

Rohit captioned the picture as, "Happy Father’s Day. My first", along with a superhero emission.

Happy Father’s Day. My first 🦸‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/axxn8eS04P — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) June 21, 2020

Cricketers extend fathers day wishes

Several cricketers and other sporting personalities took to social media to wish and thank their fathers on Father's Day. Sachin Tendulkar, Harbhajan Singh, and Yusuf Pathan took to Twitter to wish a Happy Father's Day.

I shall always remember your invaluable advice to "Strive to be a good person first".



Thank you for everything. #HappyFathersDay! pic.twitter.com/QE9LPgkapV — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 21, 2020

Ayaan and Riyaan with Abba. I am lucky to have such a kind, caring, awesome father. This picture makes this Father's day more special for me. Happy Father's Day. #FathersDay pic.twitter.com/3o4K1U95B6 — Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) June 21, 2020

Happy father’s day everyone 🙏🙏 TU Mera Pita tu hai mera Maata 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/yPJy20grdQ — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) June 21, 2020

Father's Day

This day is celebrated to honour fatherhood and paternal bonds as well as the importance of fathers in our society. Father's Day was first celebrated on March 19 as Saint Joseph's Day in Catholic countries. It is held on different days in different countries across the world, most often in the months of March, May, and June. In America, Father's Day was started by Sonora Smart Dodd and celebrated on the third Sunday of June for the first time in 1910. It is celebrated by over 111 countries in the world.

In India, Father's Day is observed on the third Sunday of June month. The event is not a public holiday and is majorly celebrated in metro cities like New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Pune, Hyderabad, Bengaluru. This day is usually celebrated with children giving gifts like greeting cards, electronic gadgets, shirts, coffee mugs, or books to their fathers.

