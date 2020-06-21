Last Updated:

Rohit Sharma Extends Father's Day Wishes With A Throwback Picture With His Dad

Taking to Twitter, India's star openers Rohit Sharma also extended fathers day wishes, sharing a throwback picture with his father.

Written By
Prachi Mankani
Father's Day

Father's Day is celebrated to honour fatherhood and paternal bonds, as well as the influence of fathers in society. It is celebrated in most countries on the third Sunday of June. Taking to Twitter, India's star openers Rohit Sharma also extended father's day wishes, sharing a throwback picture with his father.

Rohit captioned the picture as, "Happy Father’s Day. My first", along with a superhero emission. 

READ: Netizens wish their ‘funniest old man’ on Father’s Day with memes and quotes

Cricketers extend fathers day wishes 

Several cricketers and other sporting personalities took to social media to wish and thank their fathers on Father's Day. Sachin Tendulkar, Harbhajan Singh, and Yusuf Pathan took to Twitter to wish a Happy Father's Day.

READ: Father's Day: Salman's video features Salim Khan with family & legends, shares 'best gift'

Father's Day

This day is celebrated to honour fatherhood and paternal bonds as well as the importance of fathers in our society. Father's Day was first celebrated on March 19 as Saint Joseph's Day in Catholic countries. It is held on different days in different countries across the world, most often in the months of March, May, and June. In America, Father's Day was started by Sonora Smart Dodd and celebrated on the third Sunday of June for the first time in 1910. It is celebrated by over 111 countries in the world.

In India, Father's Day is observed on the third Sunday of June month. The event is not a public holiday and is majorly celebrated in metro cities like New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Pune, Hyderabad, Bengaluru. This day is usually celebrated with children giving gifts like greeting cards, electronic gadgets, shirts, coffee mugs, or books to their fathers.

READ: Abhishek Bachchan plays father to lost 'Siya' in 'Breathe: Into The Shadows' teaser; watch

READ: Father's Day: Big B, Sonam, Anushka, others share adorable pics, intense feelings for dads

First Published:
COMMENT
LATEST NEWS
View all