"Be Grateful For The Love...": Virat Kohli Pens Emotional Post On Father's Day

Sunday marked numerous occasions, be it International Yoga Day, Father’s Day, Solar Eclipse and World Music Day. Even celebrities of the film industry had special posts and reactions on all the occasions. However, it was Father’s Day posts that dominated the celebrity social media pages.

Taking to Twitter, Indian skipper Virat Kohli extended Father's day wishes, urging everyone to be grateful for the love of their fathers. More than a decade ago, in December of 2006, Virat Kohli lost his father, when he was 18. Kohli was playing a Ranji Trophy match against Karnataka. He was batting on 40 overnight. Much to the surprise of his teammates, Kohli returned and scored 90 to save Delhi from a follow-on.

Sharing a picture with his father, Kohli also appealed everyone to have their own path to move forward in life, adding that the loved ones are watching over you whether they're physically there or not. Kohli, for whom missing a cricket match is a complete no-no, immediately made cricket his topmost priority and believes that his father’s death was the most impactful moment in his life.

Cricketers extend fathers day wishes

Several cricketers and other sporting personalities took to social media to wish and thank their fathers on Father's Day. Sachin Tendulkar, Harbhajan Singh and Yusuf Pathan took to Twitter to wish a happy Father's Day.

I shall always remember your invaluable advice to "Strive to be a good person first".



Thank you for everything. #HappyFathersDay! pic.twitter.com/QE9LPgkapV — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 21, 2020

Ayaan and Riyaan with Abba. I am lucky to have such a kind, caring, awesome father. This picture makes this Father's day more special for me. Happy Father's Day. #FathersDay pic.twitter.com/3o4K1U95B6 — Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) June 21, 2020

Happy father’s day everyone 🙏🙏 TU Mera Pita tu hai mera Maata 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/yPJy20grdQ — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) June 21, 2020

