Barcelona Studios Set To Venture Into Animation With Cartoon Series 'Talent Explorers'

Barcelona studios is working on its first animated series that will be made by the FC Barcelona audiovisual content factory, Talent Explorers. Talent Explorers is an ambitious cartoon project for Barcelona studios that will be produced in collaboration with Sony Music Latin Iberia. The club had signed a strategic agreement with Sony Music Latin Iberia last summer to create unique entertainment content and connect those ideas that lead to the promotion of music.

A teaser was recently released by the Barcelona studios. It featured music by Estopa while it was also an introduction to the main characters that will feature in Talent Explorers. The trailer depicts a group of special scouts involving Max, Roc and Lynda who travel around the world in search of exceptional talents to create a team for Barcelona, that would represent the Catalans in a tournament. Marco, Hao, Aisha and Lyli are finally selected, all of whom possess unique skills.

Talent Explorers: Another fictional series based on La Masia with Albert Espinosa as screenwriter

The Talent Explorers project is a strategy of FC Barcelona and the Barcelona studios to offer its fans premium original quality products, while also using it to the Barcelona brand and create an alternative source of revenue for the club. Barcelona studios have already produced the first season of a documentary, Matchday as well the recent announcement of their first-ever fictional series that is inspired by the La Masia academy, while also boasting of Albert Espinosa as the screenwriter.

Talent Explorers: Focus on children who look to venture into football and La Masia

Barcelona Studios' Talent Explorers is a cartoon series that will offer specific content that will cater to a family audience, particularly targeting children aged between 5 and 9. It aims to cater to the young minds who are yet to venture into the world of sports and Barcelona. Talent Explorers will also play an important role in human development. Talent Explorers focuses on the transmission of basic human values.

It also aims to show the impact of sports socially in a fun manner. It will also display the importance of humility, effort, ambition, respect and teamwork, that play a pivotal role in getting desired results on the field.

