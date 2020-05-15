Lionel Messi Explains How Barcelona Could Benefit From COVID-19 Hiatus Upon LaLiga Return

Six-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi has revealed how Barcelona were able to use the halt of football for their own benefit. The Barcelona captain also explained that he is prepared for the LaLiga return once the government and LaLiga chiefs give the green light for resumption of football in Spain. The rumours of a potential LaLiga return have been amplified following the recent Barcelona training sessions.

Lionel Messi on LaLiga return

Lionel Messi hasn't played a competitive game since March 7 when the 32-year-old netted a late winner against Real Sociedad. While speaking to Mundo Deportivo, Lionel Messi stated how the stoppage in football due to coronavirus was beneficial to some Barcelona players. With a few injury problems in the Barcelona squad, Lionel Messi feels that the break has allowed a number of key players to recover and spend time with their respective families giving them a major boost to end the season on a high.

Barcelona were at the top of the LaLiga table when the season was suspended due to coronavirus, two points ahead of second-placed Real Madrid. With nine more Barcelona fixtures remaining until the end of the season, Lionel Messi stated that he is prepared to return to football but outlined that the sport should resume safely with games held behind closed doors. Messi touched upon the priority of games resuming behind closed doors due to the concerns of the virus spreading once again. Lionel Messi and a number of first-team stars were spotted returning to Barcelona training last week.

LaLiga return: Barcelona training session

LaLiga president Javier Tebas has reportedly settled on June 12 as the potential LaLiga return date to draw an end to the COVID-19-induced break. With the potential resumption of football just under a month away, the Barcelona training session was a sight for sore eyes as Lionel Messi and co took the field after a nearly two-month break. Here are some images of the Barcelona training sessions that took place last week.

