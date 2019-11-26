The Debate
FC Goa Vs Jamshedpur FC Player Ratings, Match Updates, And News

Football News

Jamshedpur FC enjoyed a 0-1 away win against high-flying FC Goa at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Tuesday. Here are the overall player ratings from the game.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
FC Goa

Jamshedpur FC led themselves to a memorable 0-1 win against FC Goa at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Tuesday evening. Antonio Iriondo’s boys fought hard against a determined Goa outfit right from the starting whistle. They were rewarded with a goal in the 17th minute itself as Sergio Castel scored his fourth goal of the ongoing ISL season. Post that, Jamshedpur FC were made to slog in defence as former India goalkeeper Subrata Paul turned in a man of the match-winning performance throughout the 90 minutes. Goa kept pushing for an equaliser till the very end but suffered another setback when Ahmed Jahouh was sent off courtesy a second yellow card. Jamshedpur held on to register a rare away win at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Here are the player ratings from the FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC match.

Jamshedpur FC pull off a stunning win at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fartorda

FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC player ratings

FC Goa

Goalkeeper 
Mohammad Nawaz - 7/10

Defenders
Mourtada Fall - 8/10
Carlos Pena - 6/10
Seriton Fernandes - 610
Saviour Gama - 5/10

Midfielders
Brandon Fernandes - 7/10
Jackichand Singh - 6/10
Edu Bedia - 6/10
Ahmed Jahouh - 5/10
Lenny Rodrigue - 5/10
Mandar Rao Dessai - 5/10

Forwards
Manvir Singh - 6/10

Jamshedpur FC

Goalkeeper
Subrata Paul - 8/10

Defenders
Robin Gurung - 7/10
Tiri - 6/10
Narender Gahlot - 7/10
Jitendra Singh - 7/10

Midfielders
Memo Moura - 7/10
Aitor Monroy - 6/10
Noe Acosta - 6/10
Mobashir Rahman - 5/10

Forwards
Sergio Castel - 9/10
Farukh Choudhary - 6/10
CK Vineeth - 5/10
Sumeet Passi - 5/10
 

FC Goa's unbeaten run on home turf finally comes to an end

Published:
COMMENT
