FC Goa Vs Jamshedpur FC Player Ratings, Match Updates, And News

Jamshedpur FC led themselves to a memorable 0-1 win against FC Goa at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Tuesday evening. Antonio Iriondo’s boys fought hard against a determined Goa outfit right from the starting whistle. They were rewarded with a goal in the 17th minute itself as Sergio Castel scored his fourth goal of the ongoing ISL season. Post that, Jamshedpur FC were made to slog in defence as former India goalkeeper Subrata Paul turned in a man of the match-winning performance throughout the 90 minutes. Goa kept pushing for an equaliser till the very end but suffered another setback when Ahmed Jahouh was sent off courtesy a second yellow card. Jamshedpur held on to register a rare away win at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Here are the player ratings from the FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC match.
.@JamshedpurFC return to winning ways by upsetting @FCGoaOfficial in Fatorda!#FCGJFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball #TrueLove pic.twitter.com/4DWpA8VezU— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) November 26, 2019
Goalkeeper
Mohammad Nawaz - 7/10
Defenders
Mourtada Fall - 8/10
Carlos Pena - 6/10
Seriton Fernandes - 610
Saviour Gama - 5/10
Midfielders
Brandon Fernandes - 7/10
Jackichand Singh - 6/10
Edu Bedia - 6/10
Ahmed Jahouh - 5/10
Lenny Rodrigue - 5/10
Mandar Rao Dessai - 5/10
Forwards
Manvir Singh - 6/10
Goalkeeper
Subrata Paul - 8/10
Defenders
Robin Gurung - 7/10
Tiri - 6/10
Narender Gahlot - 7/10
Jitendra Singh - 7/10
Midfielders
Memo Moura - 7/10
Aitor Monroy - 6/10
Noe Acosta - 6/10
Mobashir Rahman - 5/10
Forwards
Sergio Castel - 9/10
Farukh Choudhary - 6/10
CK Vineeth - 5/10
Sumeet Passi - 5/10
The Gaurs' unbeaten run ended as @JamshedpurFC registered a 1-0 win at the Fatorda Stadium.— FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) November 26, 2019
We will bounce back strongly! 💪🏻#BeGoa #FCGJFC #HeroISL pic.twitter.com/NHduR39nXu
