FC Goa Vs Jamshedpur FC Player Ratings, Match Updates, And News

Jamshedpur FC led themselves to a memorable 0-1 win against FC Goa at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Tuesday evening. Antonio Iriondo’s boys fought hard against a determined Goa outfit right from the starting whistle. They were rewarded with a goal in the 17th minute itself as Sergio Castel scored his fourth goal of the ongoing ISL season. Post that, Jamshedpur FC were made to slog in defence as former India goalkeeper Subrata Paul turned in a man of the match-winning performance throughout the 90 minutes. Goa kept pushing for an equaliser till the very end but suffered another setback when Ahmed Jahouh was sent off courtesy a second yellow card. Jamshedpur held on to register a rare away win at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Here are the player ratings from the FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC match.

Jamshedpur FC pull off a stunning win at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fartorda

FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC player ratings

FC Goa

Goalkeeper

Mohammad Nawaz - 7/10

Defenders

Mourtada Fall - 8/10

Carlos Pena - 6/10

Seriton Fernandes - 610

Saviour Gama - 5/10

Midfielders

Brandon Fernandes - 7/10

Jackichand Singh - 6/10

Edu Bedia - 6/10

Ahmed Jahouh - 5/10

Lenny Rodrigue - 5/10

Mandar Rao Dessai - 5/10

Forwards

Manvir Singh - 6/10

Jamshedpur FC

Goalkeeper

Subrata Paul - 8/10

Defenders

Robin Gurung - 7/10

Tiri - 6/10

Narender Gahlot - 7/10

Jitendra Singh - 7/10

Midfielders

Memo Moura - 7/10

Aitor Monroy - 6/10

Noe Acosta - 6/10

Mobashir Rahman - 5/10

Forwards

Sergio Castel - 9/10

Farukh Choudhary - 6/10

CK Vineeth - 5/10

Sumeet Passi - 5/10



FC Goa's unbeaten run on home turf finally comes to an end

The Gaurs' unbeaten run ended as @JamshedpurFC registered a 1-0 win at the Fatorda Stadium.



We will bounce back strongly! 💪🏻#BeGoa #FCGJFC #HeroISL pic.twitter.com/NHduR39nXu — FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) November 26, 2019

