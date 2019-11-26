Jamshedpur FC Coach Antonio Iriondo Heaps Praise On FC Goa Players

Jamshedpur FC will travel down south to face high-flying FC Goa at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda on Tuesday evening, November 26, 2019. Ahead of the crucial tie, Jamshedpur FC coach Antonio Iriondo was questioned about his team's chances against last year's runner-up. Find out what the Spanish coach had to say about his squad and their ISL opponents for Tuesday - FC Goa.

FC Goa coach Antonio Iriondo opens up about Tuesday night's clash against Jamshedpur FC

"It's all about enjoying the match and winning it," Saviour Gama 🗣



"It's all about enjoying the match and winning it," Saviour Gama

The young full-back opens up on his mentors and tonight's opponent

Goa vs Jamshedpur: Antonio Iriondo lauds FC Goa squad in ISL 2019-20

Jamshedpur FC are yet to taste defeat in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) season as they find themselves at fifth spot in the league table after playing four matches. Antonio Irondo's squad will go up against a lethal attacking unit in the form of FC Goa led by Spanish coach - Sergio Lobera. FC Goa are unbeaten in nine matches at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda and will look to maintain that streak on Tuesday.

Antonio Iriondo has labeled FC Goa, Bengaluru FC, and ATK as the three top teams in the ISL at the moment. The Spanish coach heaped praise on FC Goa's squad depth but backed his boys to put up a strong showing away from home on Tuesday. Will Jamshedpur FC cause an upset against the Gaurs?

Can Jamshedpur FC end the Gaurs' dominance on their home turf?

