FC Seoul Slapped With Record $81,500 fine For Filling Up Their stadium With Sex Dolls

South Korean side FC Seoul were slapped with a record 100,000 won ($81,500) fine for filling up the Seoul World Cup Stadium (FC Seoul stadium) with sex dolls. The 'FC Seoul fined' news was trending all over social media after reports confirmed that the K-League side had seated around 20 sex dolls within the FC Seoul Stadium during their 1-0 league win against Gwangju FC on Sunday, May 17. The 'FC Seoul fined' news made headlines all over the world but the K-League club were quick to apologise for their actions which caused 'deep humiliation towards women'.

FC Seoul fined 100,000 won ($81,500) for sex dolls inside FC Seoul stadium

According to reports from The Mirror, the fine slapped on FC Seoul was a record 100,000 won ($81,500). Following the coronavirus pandemic, a number of football stadiums across the world banned supporters from entering the stadiums to prevent a second wave of the deadly bug. The K-League began its season on May 8 but in order to create a similar atmosphere with fans inside the stadium, the South Korean side opted to fill their stadium up with mannequins, unaware that the mannequins were, in fact, sex dolls. The 100,000 won ($81,500) fine is the largest penalty for a club in the K-League's 38-year history.

FC Seoul fined for allowing sex dolls inside FC Seoul stadium

About 20 sex dolls were placed inside the FC Seoul stadium as the mannequins wore the colours of the team jersey as well as face masks. Most of the mannequins were women with some of the "fans" displaying the t-shirts and placards with the SoloS logo, a sex toy selling company. Although FC Seoul registered their first win of the season against Gwangju FC at the FC Seoul Stadium, the win was overshadowed by the fine and shame for filling up the stadium with sex dolls.

FC Seoul fined: Club puts out apology statement

Although FC Seoul apologised publicly, the damage was already done. The K-League chiefs recognized that FC Seoul hadn't intentionally ordered the sex dolls but insisted that the club had enough time to realise the mistake which had been made before the game at the weekend. FC Seoul took to Instagram to state their apology for their actions and for 'humiliating women football fans'

