Manchester United Captain Harry Maguire Says He Feels 'safe' As Training Resumes

Manchester United players returned to training this week after being given the green light by league officials as talks of a Premier League return continue. On returning to training, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire claimed that he felt safe during the first phase. The Premier League's Project Restart was initiated this week, under which training phases have been divided to avoid complications.

Premier League return: Harry Maguire speaks on returning to training

Training... 𝙗𝙪𝙩 𝙬𝙞𝙩𝙝 𝙖 𝙙𝙞𝙛𝙛𝙚𝙧𝙚𝙣𝙘𝙚 👍🏃‍♂️#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 20, 2020

Manchester United players returned to training at Carrington on Wednesday after receiving the green light from the Premier League to either train individually or in groups of five. Harry Maguire was, in particular, delighted as he returned to training after two months of the coronavirus UK lockdown. While speaking to Manunited.com, Maguire claimed that the past few months have been strange, but the training was based on the club's protocol that it has followed diligently.

Premier League return: Harry Maguire feels safe

Harry Maguire asserted that despite it being the first day of training after the coronavirus UK lockdown, it felt much safer. He asserted that every Manchester United player was abiding by the training protocol, further hoping that they won't be facing any major problems in the coming days. The defender claimed that there were very few people on the training ground compared to the earlier days. He asserted that they had enough space to train, with almost no physical contact with any other person.

Premier League return: Harry Maguire sheds light on facilities

The Premier League earlier stated that every league player will be tested for coronavirus before returning to training. Manchester United captain Harry Maguire confirmed the same, saying that they were tested thoroughly, while also confirming that every player tested negative. He further stated that they go through a temperature check in the morning before arriving for training. An app has been launched that helps them keep track of any symptoms of coronavirus, said Maguire.

Premier League return: Harry Maguire wishes early resumption of competition

According to reports, the Premier League is set to resume by mid-June. However, Harry Maguire does not want the league to rush the resumption of football. He claimed that returning to training was the first step, and they should take it step by step. He, however, hoped that the Premier League would resume soon, lauding the organised efforts of the governing body.

