FCG Vs KBFC Dream11 ISL Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

FC Goa will host Kerala Blasters FC in Fatorda, Goa on January 25, 2020. The win over Kerala on Saturday will all but secure Goa's top-four berth as they will open a 7 points gap between them and fifth-placed Mumbai City FC. Keep reading for the FCG vs KBFC Dream11 top picks, prediction, team preview and all match details.
Can @BrandonFern10 be the difference-maker when both the sides meet on Saturday? 🤔#BeGoa #FCGKBFC #HeroISL pic.twitter.com/k2dMzh8l7v— FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) January 23, 2020
Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda
Date: Saturday, January 25, 2020
Time: 7:30 PM IST
FC Goa lost their previous ISL encounter against fellow top-four hopefuls ATK last week. Despite losing for the third time this season, they comfortably sit 3rd in the league with 24 points after 13 games. FC Goa have been the most prolific side in the league, scoring 25 goals already. Ferran Corominas has once again been the talisman for the Gaurs. The 37-year-old Spaniard has scored eight goals so far in the league. Corominas has combined well with French midfielder Hugo Boumous.
Kerala Blasters have been relatively inconsistent in the league, failing to a string a series of good results together. After an impressive victory against ATK, they lost to fellow strugglers Jamshedpur FC last time out. Kerala Blasters are currently 8th in the league with 14 points after 13 games. With 3 wins and 5 losses so far (Draws 5), Kerala will need a huge upturn in fortunes to make the top-four. Bartholomew Ogbeche has been the primary source of goals for Kerala. The Nigerian striker has scored seven times in 11 appearances so far.
The two last met during December 2019, producing a rather eventful game. FC Goa fell to 10-men early in the game after Mourtada Fall was sent-off. With Kerala heading for a victory, Lenny Rodrigues scored an injury-time goal to secure a point for the Gaurs.
Mohammad Nawaz (GK), Seriton Fernandes, Carlos Pena, Mourtada Fall, Mandar Rao Dessai, Lenny Rodrigues, Ahmed Jahouh, Jackichand Singh, Hugo Boumous, Brandon Fernandes, Ferran Corominas
Rehenesh TP (GK), Mohammad Rakip, Raju Gaikwad, Vlatko Drobarov, Jessel Carneiro, Sergio Cidoncha, Jeakson Singh, Mario Arques, Halicharan Narzary, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Raphael Messi Bouli
Captain: Ferran Corominas
Vice-Captain: Bartholomew Ogbeche
Goalkeeper: Mohammad Nawaz
Defenders: Jessel Carneiro, Mourtada Fall, Carlos Pena
Midfielders: Lenny Rodrigues, Sergio Cidoncha, Brandon Fernandes, Sergio Cidoncha, Ahmed Jahouh
Forwards: Ferran Corominas, Bartholomew Ogbeche
FC Goa will be the favourites to win the game.
Note: The FCG vs KBFC Dream11 predictions are based on our own analysis and do not guarantee any positive results in your games.
