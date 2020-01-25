FCG Vs KBFC Dream11 ISL Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

FC Goa will host Kerala Blasters FC in Fatorda, Goa on January 25, 2020. The win over Kerala on Saturday will all but secure Goa's top-four berth as they will open a 7 points gap between them and fifth-placed Mumbai City FC. Keep reading for the FCG vs KBFC Dream11 top picks, prediction, team preview and all match details.

FCG vs KBFC schedule

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda

Date: Saturday, January 25, 2020

Time: 7:30 PM IST

FCG vs KBFC Dream11 team preview

FC Goa lost their previous ISL encounter against fellow top-four hopefuls ATK last week. Despite losing for the third time this season, they comfortably sit 3rd in the league with 24 points after 13 games. FC Goa have been the most prolific side in the league, scoring 25 goals already. Ferran Corominas has once again been the talisman for the Gaurs. The 37-year-old Spaniard has scored eight goals so far in the league. Corominas has combined well with French midfielder Hugo Boumous.

Kerala Blasters have been relatively inconsistent in the league, failing to a string a series of good results together. After an impressive victory against ATK, they lost to fellow strugglers Jamshedpur FC last time out. Kerala Blasters are currently 8th in the league with 14 points after 13 games. With 3 wins and 5 losses so far (Draws 5), Kerala will need a huge upturn in fortunes to make the top-four. Bartholomew Ogbeche has been the primary source of goals for Kerala. The Nigerian striker has scored seven times in 11 appearances so far.

The two last met during December 2019, producing a rather eventful game. FC Goa fell to 10-men early in the game after Mourtada Fall was sent-off. With Kerala heading for a victory, Lenny Rodrigues scored an injury-time goal to secure a point for the Gaurs.

FCG vs KBFC Dream11 predicted line-ups

FCG vs KBFC Dream11: FC Goa

Mohammad Nawaz (GK), Seriton Fernandes, Carlos Pena, Mourtada Fall, Mandar Rao Dessai, Lenny Rodrigues, Ahmed Jahouh, Jackichand Singh, Hugo Boumous, Brandon Fernandes, Ferran Corominas

FCG vs KBFC Dream11: Kerala Blasters FC

Rehenesh TP (GK), Mohammad Rakip, Raju Gaikwad, Vlatko Drobarov, Jessel Carneiro, Sergio Cidoncha, Jeakson Singh, Mario Arques, Halicharan Narzary, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Raphael Messi Bouli

FCG vs KBFC Dream11 top picks

Captain: Ferran Corominas

Vice-Captain: Bartholomew Ogbeche

FCG vs KBFC Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Mohammad Nawaz

Defenders: Jessel Carneiro, Mourtada Fall, Carlos Pena

Midfielders: Lenny Rodrigues, Sergio Cidoncha, Brandon Fernandes, Sergio Cidoncha, Ahmed Jahouh

Forwards: Ferran Corominas, Bartholomew Ogbeche

FCG vs KBFC Dream11 prediction

FC Goa will be the favourites to win the game.

Note: The FCG vs KBFC Dream11 predictions are based on our own analysis and do not guarantee any positive results in your games.

