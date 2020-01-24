Bruno Fernandes Disappointed Over Failed Man Utd January Transfer

Sporting CP midfielder Bruno Fernandes is reportedly disappointed over his failed transfer deal to Manchester United in January but is still hoping to sign for the Red Devils before transfer window deadline. Fernandes was pinned as United' top transfer target with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer keen to bolster the midfield. United's midfield has been plagued with a limited number of options with Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay sidelined due to their respective injuries.

United not willing to meet Sporting CP's demands

According to reports, Fernandes' transfer to Old Trafford may fail to materialise as United is not willing to meet Sporting CP's demands for a potential transfer in the January transfer window. Fernandes is disappointed by the way both Sporting CP and Manchester United have handled the transfer negotiations but wants to secure a move to the Theatre of Dreams as soon as possible.

While talking to a local media outlet, agent Jorge Mendes said that he was not sure about which club will Bruno Fernandes sign for, adding if he does not leave Sporting CP in January then he will leave the club in the summer.

Premier League side Manchester United’s effort to sign Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes is getting complicated. Fernandes’ move is thought to have been stuck over fee negotiations between the two clubs. It is believed that Manchester United are willing to offer £42 million for Bruno Fernandes, while Sporting Lisbon expects a transfer fee in the range of £55 million. It excludes add-ons for a player who has scored 15 goals along with 14 assists in 27 appearances across all competitions.

Jose Mourinho mocks Manchester United

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho was quizzed about his views on Manchester United’s attempt to sign Bruno Fernandes, who is also linked with Spurs. Mourinho, whose side had emerged victorious against Norwich City, stated that one should enquire about Fernandes’ possible move to United from Sporting Lisbon itself.

