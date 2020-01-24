Tranmere Manager Micky Mellon Cautious Of Manchester United Ahead Of FA Cup Clash

With Manchester set to clash with League one club Tranmere in their 4th round FA Cup match on January 26, Tranmere manager Micky Mellon said that he will head into the match with an open mind. According to reports, Mellon said that United will not play loose against his team, adding that the Red Devils are a fantastic team and will be very professional in their approach towards Tranmere.

'Manchester United is a very big club'

Mellon said that he saw what United was capable of when he was the manager at Shrewsbury. Recalling his match against former manager Louis Van Gaal's team in 2016, he said that the Red Devils headed into the match with one goal in mind i.e. to beat them and they did. Mellon said that he was aware of the threat that Manchester United possess.

The Tranmere manager said that United is a very big club, adding that his team will give it everything they have got. Mellon further added that Tranmere will be playing against a 'formidable' team.

Not a pleasant outing for the Red Devils

After the 2-0 defeat to league leaders Liverpool at Anfield, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men hosted Sean Dyche’s Burnley at Old Trafford in a mid-week Premier League fixture. It wasn’t a pleasant outing for the home team as United slumped to a defeat that mirrored the scoreline from the visit to Anfield. Reports then emerged out of Old Trafford that the Manchester United board have given the manager a vote of confidence. Currently, Solskjaer is very much a man under pressure.

In the press conference ahead of the fourth round of the FA Cup, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made some interesting comments to the media. Solskjaer said that he has had conversations with the Manchester United board in the aftermath of the defeats to Liverpool and Burnley. "All my conversations with the club have been positive," Solskjaer said. However, United fans have taken umbrage with the comments that followed. "You can't react to all the noise. You've got to be stronger mentally probably than anywhere else in the world," he added.

