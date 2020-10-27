Fellaini Abuses Referee After His 94th Winner Was Disallowed Vs Hebei China Fortune

Former Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini has been plying his trade with Chinese Super League outfit Shandong Luneng since January 2019. His side recently came up against Hebei China Fortune and the Belgian thought he had scored the winner in injury time only for it to be disallowed. Following the controversy, Fellaini hurled abuse at the referee, inviting criticism from all quarters.

Fellaini's potential winner disallowed by referee

Mohamed Buya Turay opened the scoring for Hebei China Fortune in the 15th minute, followed by a penalty from Ding Haifeng. Although the game appeared to be heading Hebei's way, Shandong Luneng fought back with a spot-kick from Roger Guedes, just before the end of the first half.

Fellaini's side succeeded in bagging the equaliser in the second half, courtesy of a successful spot-kick from Guedes, who bagged a brace in the game. With injury time on the clock, the game appeared to be heading towards a draw but Fellaini took advantage of his aerial ability to net the third goal for his side. Surprisingly though, the goal was disallowed by the referee.

Fellaini seen abusing referee after goal controversy

Notably, this was the third time in a row that Shandong Luneng were hit by controversial referring decisions. Previously, the team were forced to settle for a controversial 2-1 defeat against Beijing Guoan in the quarter-final of the Chinese Super League. Fellaini could not contain his frustration this time around and hurled abuse at the referee, all of which was caught on camera.

After controversial refereeing decisions leading to the loss in the CSL championship playoff 1st round, Shandong Luneng were hit by another controversial refereeing decision today. Marouane Fellaini's last-minute header was ruled out. He seemingly responded 'bullshit. Fxxx Off'. pic.twitter.com/NCLwPj9zyj — Titan Sports Plus (@titan_plus) October 26, 2020

Fellaini has been away from Europe for close to two years now. But the distance hasn't been a deterrent in the Belgian making headlines time and again. The midfielder rose to fame in the Chinese Super League when he struck a seven-minute hat-trick in July this year.

Fellaini CSL stats this season

The former Man United midfielder has racked up 15 appearances in the Chinese Super League as well as the CSL Championship stage. He has netted four goals this season but hasn't bagged any assist yet. His side occupy the third spot in the league table with 24 points in 14 games and will again play Hebei China Fortune on Saturday in the second leg.

Image courtesy: Fellaini Instagram