FER Vs JAL Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Team News, Nicaragua League Live

Deportivo Walter Ferretti will face ART Municipal Jalapa in their next Nicaragua League 2020 clash. Deportivo Walter Ferretti are on the ninth spot of the points table with 16 points to their name. Deportivo have won only four times in the 18 games played so far (Losses 10, Draws 4). Deportivo Walter Ferretti lost 1-0 in their last league match against Managua FC. As for ART Municipal Jalapa, they are on the fifth spot of the Nicaragua League 2020 points table. ART Municipal Jalapa have won a total of 6 games out of the 18 played (Losses 7, Draws 5). Jalapa have banked a total of 23 points so far in the season and lost 2-1 in their last league game against Real Esteli.

The FER vs JAL Dream11 game is scheduled for Wednesday, April 23, (April 24, 6:30 am IST) at Estadio Olimpico del IND Managua. Here is the FER vs JAL Dream11 prediction, FER vs JAL Dream11 top picks and FER vs JAL Dream11 top picks.

FER vs JAL Dream11 team, FER vs JAL Dream11 prediction

FER vs JAL Dream11 top picks

Denis Espinoza (Captain) Yunior Lanuza (Vice-Captain) Edry Centeno

FER vs JAL Dream11 team

FER vs JAL Dream11 team: Deportivo Walter Ferretti squad

Leandro Figueroa, Dshon Forbes, Ezequiel Ugalde, Abner Sampaio, Daniel Reyes, Cristhian Flores, Eduardo Narváez, Ángel Osorno, Yader Zamora, Fernando Villalpando, Jason Castellón, Bryan García, Bryan Muñoz, Nikita Solodchenko, Johan Bonilla, Axel Castillo, Jeffrey Chávez, Dexter Díaz, Pedrinho, Mark Mayorga, Marcos Méndez, Roberto Miranda, Henningston Real, Juan Camilo Rodríguez Naranjo, Leslie Sevilla, Wilmer Vásquez, Axel Velásquez, Henry Niño, Rene Huete, Rodrigo Hernández, Alejandro Tapia, Alexander Caldera, Hayder Calero, Raúl Davila, Manuel Gutiérrez, César Lacayo, Yunior Lanuza, Giannino Meloni, Nasser Valverde, Jonathan Vasconcelo, Denis Espinoza, Ronaldo Ruiz, Lenin Ayestas, Arlin Espinoza, Jadzeel Mendoza

FER vs JAL Dream11 team: ART Municipal Jalapa squad

Luis Galeano, Norfran Lazo, Edry Centeno, Joheman Duarte, Hexell López, Harling Moreno, Jarel Puerto, Hamsink Vado, Juan González, Frander Cruz, Ronaldo Pabón, Marlon Medina, Kendris Acuña, Mario Briones, Geser Castellanos, Leyvin Cruz, Jehu Flores, Heyder López, Yomar Martínez, Gersan Medina, Alexis Montenegro, Kevin Montenegro, Kilber Peréz, Manuel Rocha, José Torrez, Marcos Zambrana, Hermes Nefftaly Navarrete, Erwin Cabrera, Sheldon Arbs, Eduardo Bothel, Gabriel Augusto Coelho, Adolfo Colindres, Eder García, Marcos García, Orvil Lau, Raúl Lopez, Edder Mondragón, Lesther Sánchez, Delvin Siles, Kenet Bautista, Gerald Galeano, Victor Mairena, Miguel Mena, Axel Orozco

FER vs JAL Dream11 prediction

Our FER vs JAL Dream11 prediction is that Deportivo Walter Ferretti will win the game.

Note: The FER vs JAL Dream11 prediction, FER vs JAL Dream11 top picks, and FER vs JAL Dream11 team are based on our own analysis. The FER vs JAL Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.