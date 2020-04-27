Jordan Henderson Did Not Ask For Lionel Messi's Jersey Post Camp Nou Drubbing; Here's Why

Jordan Henderson revealed the reason behind his reluctance in asking other players to swap jerseys with him and it is seemingly because of a lesson he learned from Manchester United great Roy Keane. Jordan Henderson played under Roy Keane during his Sunderland days and the former Manchester United wrecking ball taught him never to ask the opposition for their jerseys. Roy Keane believed that if a player asks for someone's jersey then it looks like they are in awe of them. This reason has been penned down as why Jordan Henderson did not ask to swap jerseys with Lionel Messi after the famed Liverpool vs Barcelona Champions League game last season.

Also Read | Chelsea Interested In Signing Arsenal Star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: Report

Jordan Henderson has kept Roy Keane's words with him

Lionel Messi and others made light work of Liverpool in the first leg at the Nou Camp. Lionel Messi scored a brace which included a splendid free-kick. Jordan Henderson revealed that he was left speechless with Lionel Messi's performance but even that didn't convince him to ask the Barcelona star for his jersey. Speaking to the Mirror, Jordan Henderson said, "Did I think about asking for his shirt? No. I've never done it," he said. "Roy Keane told me when I was at Sunderland that if you ask for someone's shirt, it looks like you are in awe of them."

Also Read | David Moyes Worked As A Fruit And Veg Delivery Man For Four Days During COVID-19 Lockdown

Liverpool vs Barcelona Champions League: Luis Suarez swapped jerseys with Jordan Henderson post Barcelona win

However, as it turned out, Jordan Henderson returned to Liverpool with a Barcelona jersey and it was of his former teammate, Luis Suarez. "Luis is a good lad and he gave me it as a gesture as we had played together for Liverpool. I don't know what he's done with mine!". Liverpool turned the aggregate score on its head in the reverse leg at Anfield Liverpool went on to effect one of the most dramatic, exhilarating comebacks in Champions League history. Liverpool won the semi-final after putting four past Barcelona in the second leg despite having Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino out injured and went on to lift the Champions League trophy after beating Tottenham in a rather drab final.

Also Read | Ramadan Kareem: Paul Pogba, Mo Salah, Ozil And Others Send Out Wishes To Their Fans

Also Read | Liverpool Set To Become Premier League Champions As UEFA Declines 'null And Void' Option