Scott McTominay: Fernandes And Ighalo Have Made First Good Impressions At United

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay said that both Odion Ighalo and Bruno Fernandes have made good first impressions at the club. The Red Devils acquired Brundo Fernandes from Sporting CP and Odion Ighalo from Shanghai Shenhua in the January transfer window.

Fernandes showed sparks of quality in Wolves draw

Fernandes made his United debut in a 0-0 draw against Wolves at Old Trafford and showed sparks of the quality that prompted Ed Woodward to shell out an initial 46 million pounds which could rise to 68 million. Ighalo arrived in Manchester on February 2 following his switch to United on deadline day of the transfer window. The striker was signed on a loan deal until the end of the 2019-20 season.

According to reports, McTominay said that both Fernandes and Ighalo are amazing players and it is something the Red Devils need at the moment in order to get back to winning ways. He said the team needs players who immediately bond with everyone so that the players play as one unit. The midfielder further added that everyone is aware of what the new signings can bring on to the pitch and hopefully they will showcase their talent at Old Trafford.

According to reports, Ighalo is undergoing intense training to get up to speed and has said that his ambition is to work hard and deliver results for a club that is one the best in the world. The player further added that he will help the club to finish the current season in a much better position.

McTominay doing his best to get back on the pitch

Responding to a question about the current status on his injury, Scott McTominay said that he is feeling good and added that he is doing his best to get back on the field as soon as possible. He said that the work cut for him to attain 100 per cent fitness is tough but he will give it his best and get back on the pitch to help the Red Devils win matches.

