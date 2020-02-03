Marcos Rojo Says His Mother Asked Him To Come Back To Argentina From Manchester United

Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo stated the reason behind his decision to leave for Estudiantes on loan until the end of the season. Marcos Rojo revealed that his mother played a big role in convincing him to move back to his homeland during the winter transfer window. Marcos Rojo penned down a short-term contract with Estudiantes in the January transfer window. Marcos Rojo was not a first-choice defender for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and he wanted to add extra playing time under his name. The centre-back was also rumoured to join Everton after the 2018-19 season but that move didn't materialize.

🇦🇷 We can confirm Marcos Rojo has returned to his homeland to join Estudiantes on loan for the rest of the season.



Best of luck, Marcos! — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 30, 2020

Marcos Rojo wants to feature for Argentina in Copa America 2020

Marcos Rojo had no problem about being a benchwarmer for Manchester United. He publicly stated that (back in October) he was happy being in the club. He also expressed his desire to get additional playing time so that he can open up his chances to play for Argentina in the Copa America 2020. Marcos Rojo only made three Premier League appearances for Manchester United in the 2019-20 season. Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof were Manchester United's first-choice defenders. "I need to play, return to my level, the family insisted, my old woman, told me to come back," Rojo said about his Argentina move.

"I had many offers to go to other clubs, but what's better than being at home. I hope to be on the pitch as soon as possible. I want to go to practice and be with the boys as soon as possible. I’m very happy. It’s something I dreamed of, there was a chance and it could be done. I talked to Sebastian (Veron) quite a lot but one day my head clicked and I decided to return. It all came together," said Rojo

