Fernandinho Injury Update: Man City Midfielder Facing Four To Six Weeks On The Sidelines

Man City's start to the new season has been plagued with injuries and despite a 3-1 win in their opening Champions League group C clash against FC Porto, star midfielder Fernandinho becomes the latest player to join the club's injury list after picking up a knock during the game. The Cityzens are already without Kevin De Bruyne, Gabriel Jesus, Nathan Ake, Benjamin Mendy and Aymeric Laporte, with Fernandinho now joining them on the treatment table. The Brazilian was replaced by John Stones for the final moments of the game after coming on as a substitute in the 85th minute. Man City boss Pep Guardiola revealed the extent of Fernandinho's injury after the game.

Pep Guardiola has stated Fernandinho could be out for between four and six weeks.



[via @spbajko/@ManCityMEN] — Man City Xtra (@City_Xtra) October 21, 2020

Man City vs Porto: Pep Guardiola provides Fernandinho injury update after Matchday 1 UCL win

Pep Guardiola saw his team come from behind to earn a crucial three points at the Etihad against Porto on Wednesday night. Sergio Aguero, Ilkay Gundogan and Ferran Torres were all on target after Luis Diaz put the visitors in front after just 14 minutes. Although Guardiola was pleased with his team's response after conceding, the Catalan was left disappointed with Fernandinho's injury as the Brazilian veteran needed to be subbed off late in the game.

Pep Guardiola on Fernandinho's injury: "Bad news, in the place he was injured [before]. He will be out a long time. It's happened."



[@btsportfootball via @_joebray] — Man City Xtra (@City_Xtra) October 21, 2020

When asked by BBC about Fernandinho's injury and a potential return to action for the veteran midfielder, Guardiola said, "It doesn't look good, he will be out for a long time." The 49-year-old then revealed that Fernandinho might be out for at least "four to six weeks" due to a leg injury. "It's a big blow for us but we have to cope without him," he added.

The news are not the best, but I’ll be back soon. 🙏🏾 Now it’s time to work and recover. However, it’s always great to kick off with a win. ➕3️⃣ Cmon @mancity 💪🏾🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/okTtQHI5nG — Fernandinho (@fernandinho) October 21, 2020

Man City injuries: Nathan Ake injury, Kevin De Bruyne and Aymeric Laporte to return soon?

Ruben Dias and Eric Garcia started at the back for Man City on Wednesday as Nathan Ake was deemed unfit to play against Porto. Guardiola revealed that the Dutchman had a few "niggles in the groin". Although Fernandinho is set to miss the game against West Ham United at the weekend, there was positive news around the return of Kevin De Bruyne and Aymeric Laporte.

"Kevin and Aymeric will return to training tomorrow. I don't know if they will be fit to play at the weekend but there are signs of progress so that's good news." Guardiola also claimed that he needs all of his players fit due to the congested fixture schedule.

Image Credits - Fernandinho Instagram