Solskjaer Sick Of Greenwood’s Attitude With Man Utd Youngster Late For Training TWICE

Manchester United starlet Mason Greenwood has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons of late. The England international was expelled from the national team last month, following which he received a stringent warning from Man United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. With no improvement in his behaviour, the manager decided to drop him for the games against Newcastle United and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Greenwood's national team controversy infuriates Southgate

Greenwood made his national team debut against Iceland last month but he was soon sent back to England after it emerged that he and Manchester City youngster Phil Foden invited two girls into their hotel room, violating coronavirus protocol. England manager Gareth Southgate was left frustrated with their behaviour and decided to drop the two players from the subsequent games.

Around that time, Solskjaer tried to defend his player, insisting that Greenwood shouldn't have been called up for international duty in the first place. Greenwood needed physical and mental rest, the Norwegian insisted. But things seemed to have witnessed no positive change with Greenwood's discipline infuriating Solskjaer this time around.

Greenwood arrives late for Man United training, manager grows 'sick'

Greenwood reportedly arrived late for Man United training on two occasions, leaving Solskjaer furious. The manager has reportedly grown frustrated and sick of Greenwood's general attitude in the training sessions. Moreover, his performance levels have also dropped in recent weeks.

Solskjaer attempted to dust off any talk of controversy with the youngster. The England starlet was left out of the squad to face PSG at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday and Solskjaer refused to term his exclusion as disciplinary action, insisting that the player had a 'niggle.' However, Solskjaer also refused to elaborate any further.

Will Greenwood feature in Man United vs Chelsea?

With Man United set to face Chelsea in the Premier League, it is seemingly unlikely Greenwood will make the starting lineup any time soon. Moreover, the Old Trafford outfit's victory in both games further cast doubts regarding whether the England starlet will force his way back into Solskjaer's plans. The Blues travel to Old Trafford on Saturday, October 24.

Image courtesy: Man United Instagram