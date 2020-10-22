Real Madrid Star Karim Benzema Baffled As Rival Asks Him What Perfume He Wears

How players smell is apparently an important point of discussion amongst footballers. Watford striker Troy Deeney had once claimed how he hates Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk because his hair smells good. The striker had revealed that he hated going up against the Dutchman because he smelt lovely and was a great defender. Now, in an interesting anecdote to come out of Real Madrid’s loss to Cadiz in LaLiga, star striker Karim Benzema was given a similar compliment by the Cadiz captain.

Troy Deeney: Van Dijk is too big, too quick and he smells too nice https://t.co/PFlkTfm1Jl — Anfield Fans (@Anfieldfans) September 25, 2018

Cadiz captain poses unique Benzema perfume question

Speaking to the press after the game, Cadiz captain Rafael Giménez Jarque revealed an interesting in-game interaction with Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema. The 27-year-old disclosed that he had asked Karim Benzema about his perfume during the game since he smelled great. The Cadiz captain explained that he couldn’t help himself since Karim Benzema "smelled really good".

The Cadiz captain also discussed Karim Benzema’s reaction, as he said that the Real Madrid forward wasn’t impressed with the question. Rafael Gimenez Jarque later continued by saying that after being asked the question, Karim Benzema just looked at him as he said that the question was silly. While Karim Benzema didn’t find the interaction funny, netizens certainly did, with defender Jarque trending on Twitter after his post-match interview.

Real Madrid’s poor form continues

Real Madrid haven’t made the best of starts to the new campaign, as they succumbed to a shock home defeat against Shakhtar Donetsk this week. The hosts lost 2-3 at home in their first Champions League game against a Shakhtar side that fielded seven players aged 21 or under from the start. The Champions League group stage loss means that Los Blancos have lost their last two games after an earlier 1-0 loss to Cadiz in LaLiga.

The loss in LaLiga meant that Real Madrid currently find themselves third in the LaLiga standings. The defending champions have taken 10 points from five games in the league. According to Marca, Zinedine Zidane is said to have rounded up his senior players after the LaLiga loss, as he questioned them on their poor performances. After the shock Champions League loss to Shakhtar Donetsk, the iconic coach was once again quoted as saying that he is confident about fixing the problems at the club.

Image Credits: Karim Benzema Instagram, Cadiz Club de Futbol Instagram