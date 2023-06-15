FIFA Announces Vinicius Jr. As The Lead Of New Anti-racism Committee

Why you're here: Vinicius Jr. is set to be the face of Real Madrid after it was made official that the player will be wearing the number 7 jersey previously worn by legends like Cristiano Ronaldo and Raul. However, the player's journey has not been easy so far, as he signed for Los Blancos in 2018, and the Brazilian has been facing many racial abuses in Spain since then. Recently, the whole world of football came together to support Vinicius Jr in his fight against racism after he was racially abused by Valencia fans and choked by a player during a fixture of La Liga before the season concluded.

Vinicius Jr. has 20 goals and 10 assists in 47 games all competitions

Vinicius Jr. was supported by the world of football after racial abuse against Valencia

Vinicius Jr. is expected to wear the no. 7 against AC Milan on 23 July

What action did FIFA take to protect players from racism?

Gianni Infantino, the president of FIFA, has chosen Vinicius Jr., a gifted forward for Real Madrid, to serve as the chairman of a special committee to address racism in football. The committee, which will be made up of players, will be in charge of recommending harsher sanctions for discriminatory conduct in sports. Infantino emphasised the importance of taking swift action when such incidents occur and reaffirmed his commitment to eliminating racism from football. The selection of Vinicius was made in response to the racial taunts he received from spectators during a match against Valencia in May. This incident made the 22-year-old Brazilian the target of racial abuse ten times this season, according to La Liga.

What made Gianni Infantino take an action to create an anti-racism committee?

During a meeting with Vinicius and the Brazilian national team, Infantino conveyed his commitment to the cause and outlined his plan to involve players in shaping a safer environment within the sport. In order to implement these measures globally, he asked Vinicius to head the team of players who will suggest harsher penalties for racist behaviour(anti-racism committee).

Infantino stressed the importance of listening to the players and understanding their needs to foster a secure atmosphere. The objective is to take a strong stance against racism in football and ensure that it is no longer tolerated. As FIFA President, Infantino felt it was imperative to personally discuss the issue with Vinicius and collaborate with him to address the problem effectively.