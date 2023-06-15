Intercontinental Cup Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch India Vs Lebanon Live?

Why you're here: India's football team is in form after two back-to-back wins against Mongolia and Vanuatu in the Intercontinental Cup. Sunil Chhetri's side will try to continue their excellent form, as a winning streak will be the focus of the Men in Blue for the remainder of the tournament to bring home a trophy. On Thursday, they will face the team with the strongest stats, Lebanon. In order to keep their current FIFA ranking or raise it and secure a spot in Pot 2 for the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers draw, India will need to win their match against Lebanon on Thursday.

3 things you need to know

India is currently ranked 101 in the FIFA rankings

Lebanon is currently ranked 99 in the FIFA rankings

India beat Vanuatu in their last match on Monday

When will the India vs Lebanon Intercontinental Cup begin?

The fixture between India and Lebanon will take place on June 15, Thursday.

Where will the Intercontinental Cup match between India vs Lebanon be played?

The fixture between India and Lebanon will take place at the Kalinga Stadium, in Bhubaneswar, India.

At what time will the match between India and Lebanon be played?

The match between India and Lebanon in the Hero Intercontinental Cup will be played on Thursday, June 15th. The game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. IST.

Where will the India vs. Lebanon game be broadcast in India?

The Star Sports network will air the match between India and Lebanon.

Where will the game between India and Lebanon be live-streamed in India?

The match between India and Lebanon will also be live-streamed on Disney+Hotstar and JioTV.

What can be the possible XI for India against Lebanon?

#IndianFootball ⚽️ fans, what Starting XI would you field against a technically sound and physically strong Lebanon side? 🤔



Can you also predict the final score for #INDLBN ⚔️ ?#HeroIntercontinentalCup 🏆 #BlueTigers 🐯 pic.twitter.com/XRNGLAGT5b — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) June 15, 2023

India's possible starting line-up: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Pritam Kotal, Anwar Ali, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhasish Bose, Jeakson Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Sahal Abdul Samad, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Sunil Chhetri(C), Naorem Mahesh Singh.