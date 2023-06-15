Intercontinental Cup Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch India Vs Lebanon Live?

Quick links:
Sunil Chhetri is the India's all time top goal-scorer Image-AP
Why you're here: India's football team is in form after two back-to-back wins against Mongolia and Vanuatu in the Intercontinental Cup. Sunil Chhetri's side will try to continue their excellent form, as a winning streak will be the focus of the Men in Blue for the remainder of the tournament to bring home a trophy. On Thursday, they will face the team with the strongest stats, Lebanon. In order to keep their current FIFA ranking or raise it and secure a spot in Pot 2 for the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers draw, India will need to win their match against Lebanon on Thursday.
The fixture between India and Lebanon will take place on June 15, Thursday.
The fixture between India and Lebanon will take place at the Kalinga Stadium, in Bhubaneswar, India.
The match between India and Lebanon in the Hero Intercontinental Cup will be played on Thursday, June 15th. The game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. IST.
Also Read: Intercontinental Cup: India Vs Lebanon In Upcoming Clash, Aim To Reach FIFA Top-100 Ranks
The Star Sports network will air the match between India and Lebanon.
The match between India and Lebanon will also be live-streamed on Disney+Hotstar and JioTV.
Also Read: Argentina Vs Australia Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Lionel Messi In Action?
#IndianFootball ⚽️ fans, what Starting XI would you field against a technically sound and physically strong Lebanon side? 🤔— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) June 15, 2023
Can you also predict the final score for #INDLBN ⚔️ ?#HeroIntercontinentalCup 🏆 #BlueTigers 🐯 pic.twitter.com/XRNGLAGT5b
India's possible starting line-up: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Pritam Kotal, Anwar Ali, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhasish Bose, Jeakson Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Sahal Abdul Samad, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Sunil Chhetri(C), Naorem Mahesh Singh.