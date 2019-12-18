FIFA Club World Cup: Liverpool Face CONCACAF Champions League Winners CF Monterrey

Less than 24 hours after witnessing their second-string side get kicked out of the Carabao Cup by Aston Villa, Liverpool get ready to (over 4,000 miles away) take on the Mexican side Monterrey in the FIFA Club World Cup. Monterrey coach Antonio Mohamad was confident of his side's abilities ahead of facing the European champions. "We can't stop dreaming that it can happen for us", the Monterrey coach was quoted as saying prior to the game against Liverpool.

Lowdown on the team out to stun Liverpool and put Mexican football on the map 👇https://t.co/8bi7Wmkz4E — Liverpool FC News (@LivEchoLFC) December 18, 2019

FIFA Club World Cup: Monterrey vs Liverpool preview

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is well aware of the threat that Monterrey poses. In his pre-match press conference, the German was quoted as saying that he was familiar with the fact that Monterrey's playing style is heavily influenced by their South American players. Jurgen Klopp, however, will be more concerned with the fitness of Virgil van Dijk. The Dutchman picked up a knock and didn't train after Liverpool landed in Qatar. However, Klopp said that the centre-back did some recovery work and will be fit for the FIFA Club World Cup game.

Jürgen Klopp outlined #LFC's determination to become the first squad in the club’s history to lift the FIFA #ClubWC, but dismissed any suggestions they are favourites for the tournament... https://t.co/rf4Ya5yFmF — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 17, 2019

The FIFA Club World Cup is the only major honour that the Reds have not added to their trophy cabinet. Jurgen Klopp, therefore, is expected to field a strong side during the Monterrey vs Liverpool game. With Dejan Lovren and Joel Matip out injured, Jurgen Klopp will have no option but to start Joe Gomez alongside Virgil van Dijk. The centre-back duo will look to maintain their newfound run of keeping clean sheets. With the front three of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah picking themselves, the midfield remains the only area that will pose a selection headache for Jurgen Klopp. Fabinho is still nursing an injury, which will mean that Jordan Henderson will continue to take his place in the No. 6 role. Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could get a look-in after both started on the bench in Liverpool's 2-0 win over Watford. Meanwhile, former Tottenham striker Vincent Janssen is expected to miss the game against Liverpool with an injury.

