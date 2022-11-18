FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Qatar 2022 LIVE In India?

The most anticipated FIFA World Cup in Qatar is about to get underway on Sunday, November 30. Qatar is the first middle-east country which is set to host the biggest football event with millions of fans travelling from across the world to cheer for their team. A total of 64 matches being played over a period of 29 days. This is also the first time that a FIFA World Cup event is being played in November and December. While Qatar vs Ecuador match will be the opening match of the tournament there will be four matches played in one day to complete the tournament as per the schedule. Ahead of the start of the biggest football spectacle let's take a look at where to catch the FIFA World Cup 2022 live streaming in India.

Qatar 2022: Where can football fans in India watch the live broadcast of the FIFA World Cup 2022?

Football fans in India can watch the live broadcast of the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Sports18 and Sports18 HD.

Just three more days until the #FIFAWorldCup 😍 pic.twitter.com/sTZsOeIJvA — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 17, 2022

Which platform will be providing FIFA World Cup 2022 live streaming in India?

FIFA World Cup 2022 live streaming will be available on the JioCinema app and Voot app. Matches can be watched on the JioCinema app for free without a subscription.

What time will the FIFA World Cup 2022 matches be shown in India?

Indian fans will be able to catch every minute of the group stage matches live at 3:30 pm, 6:30 pm, 8:30 pm, 9:30 pm and 12:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) respectively

FIFA World Cup 2022 format

The FIFA World Cup 2022 will get underway on November 20 with 32 nations trying to claim the first two spots in their respective groups. A total of 16 out of the 32 participating teams will advance to the knockout stage. The matches of the knockout stage are scheduled to be held between December 3 to 6. The final eight teams will face other in the quarterfinal stage. The quarterfinal matches are scheduled to take place on December 9 and 10. The best four teams will be competing in the semifinals with the matches scheduled to take place on December 13 and 14. The FIFA World Cup final is scheduled to take place on December 18.

FIFA World Cup 2022 groups