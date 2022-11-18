'Taste Of Home' In Qatar! Argentina, Uruguay Bring 4,000 Pounds Of Meat For FIFA World Cup

With the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar just a few days to go, Uruguay and Argentina find themselves in the headlines for a rather interesting reason. Both countries have become the talk of the town after it was revealed that they will be taking nearly 4,000 pounds of meat each with them to the marquee event in Qatar. While the football world is invested in preparations for the prestigious tournament, Argentina and Uruguay are focussed on keeping their players content by bringing them the best quality meat from their countries.

As reported by Goal, Uruguayan FA president Ignacio Alonso shed light on the topic and said that the national team will be accompanied with the best nourishment in the tournament. “The AUF is a historic ambassador of our country and will take with it another ambassador, which is Uruguayan meat, the best meat in the world,” Alonso added.

At the same time, the President of Uruguay's National Institute of Meat (INAC), Conrado Ferber also shed light on the subject by saying that they want to deliver the best quality product, keeping in mind the sustainability at the World Cup. Interestingly, both the South American nations are two of the largest consumers of meat in the world and are also well known for their quality of meat.

'It's part of our culture, of the Argentine idiosyncrasy'

Meanwhile, Argentine head coach Lionel Scaloni also revealed the importance behind their decision of bringing meat from their homeland. "My favourite food is the asado, but it's more than that. It's part of our culture, of the Argentine idiosyncrasy. It's during that time that we get to talk, to laugh, relax and connect...It's not necessarily about the meat, although we love it. It's to be part of a group and the connection that it generates,” Scaloni said.

Argentina and Uruguay will soon begin their FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign

Argentina, who is placed third in the FIFA rankings, will open their campaign against Group C rivals Saudi Arabia on November 22. The 2022 edition of the World Cup might turn out to be the last FIFA WC appearance for the great Lionel Messi. The Argentine team will face Mexico and Poland in their remaining group games on November 27 and December 1 respectively.

On the other hand, Uruguay head into the tournament as the No.14 ranked team in the FIFA rankings. Interestingly, their star striker Luis Suarez might also make his final World Cup appearance during the upcoming edition. Uruguay will open their campaign against South Korea on November 24, before facing Portugal and Ghana in Group H.