Will Ronaldo Part Ways With Man Utd After FIFA World Cup? What's Next For Portuguese Star?

Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United return is likely to have a disastrous end following his latest interview to British broadcaster Piers Morgan. The interview took place days before the start of the FIFA World Cup where the striker will be leading the Portugal team. Ronaldo has not had the best of the 2022 season having failed to get enough minutes on the field under manager Erik Ten Hag.

Cristiano Ronaldo interview: What did the Portuguese striker say regarding Manchester United?

Ronaldo made a string of bombshell revelations stating that he felt 'betrayed' by the club and that he has 'no respect' for Manchester United’s current manager Erik Ten Hag. Following the interview, the biggest question is whether Ronaldo will be able to secure a transfer in January having failed to do so in the summer. Ronaldo, in his interview, said, "Manchester United tried to force me out. Not only the manager, but the other two or three guys who are around the club [at the senior executive level]. I felt betrayed. I don't care, people should listen to the truth. Yes, I felt betrayed. I feel that some people didn't want me here, not only this year but last season too.”

Despite criticising the club, the 37-year-old maintained his love for Manchester United as well as the fans. He said, “As Picasso said, you have to destroy it to rebuild it [the artist's exact quote was: 'Every act of creation is first an act of destruction'] and if they start with me, for me, it's not a problem.” Ronaldo added, "I love Manchester United, I love the fans, they're always on my side. But if they want to do it different… they have to change many, many things.”

What's next for Cristiano Ronaldo following his explosive interview?

Cristiano Ronaldo is regarded as one of the greatest footballers to have graced the sport. After leading the scoring charts last season, Ronaldo has found it hard to get enough game time as he tried to force his way out of Manchester United during the summer window. The truth this season is that Ronaldo has not delivered, either in terms of goals scored or overall contribution.

Following his explosive interview, it seems like Ronaldo's career at Manchester United is almost certain to be over. The Portuguese ace will be on the hunt for a new club and it remains to be seen which club will be able to bag his signature after the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.