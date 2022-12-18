FIFA World Cup: List Of All Golden Boot Winners Since 1930 As Messi-Mbappe Battle Heats Up

Defending champions France will encounter Argentina in the FIFA World Cup 2022 final on Sunday. The football world will witness the much-hyped Lionel Messi-Kylian Mbappe battle as Argentina and France lock horns for the biggest prize of international football. Messi and Mbappe are currently head-to-head in the race for the golden boot at the prestigious tournament, having scored five goals each so far. Here's a look at the current top scorers' list at the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Highest goal-scorers at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Most assists at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Antoine Griezmann (France) - 3 assists

Bruno Fernandes (Portugal) - 3 assists

Harry Kane (England) - 3 assists

Ivan Perisic (Croatia) - 3 assists

Lionel Messi (Argentina) - 3 assists

List of golden boot winners at FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Heading into France vs Argentina final at the Lusail Stadium on Sunday here’s a look at the complete list of golden boot winners at the tournament since its inception in 1930.