FIFA World Cup: List Of All Golden Boot Winners Since 1930 As Messi-Mbappe Battle Heats Up

Check out the list of all golden boot winners at FIFA World Cup as the football world gears up for the Messi vs Mbappe battle in the WC 2022 final on Sunday.

FIFA World Cup

Defending champions France will encounter Argentina in the FIFA World Cup 2022 final on Sunday. The football world will witness the much-hyped Lionel Messi-Kylian Mbappe battle as Argentina and France lock horns for the biggest prize of international football. Messi and Mbappe are currently head-to-head in the race for the golden boot at the prestigious tournament, having scored five goals each so far. Here's a look at the current top scorers' list at the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Highest goal-scorers at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Most assists at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

  • Antoine Griezmann (France) - 3 assists
  • Bruno Fernandes (Portugal) - 3 assists
  • Harry Kane (England) - 3 assists
  • Ivan Perisic (Croatia) - 3 assists
  • Lionel Messi (Argentina) - 3 assists

List of golden boot winners at FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Heading into France vs Argentina final at the Lusail Stadium on Sunday here’s a look at the complete list of golden boot winners at the tournament since its inception in 1930. 

Year Players Goals

1930

 Guillermo Stabile (Argentina)

8 goals

 

1934

 Oldrich Nejedly (Czechoslovakia)

5 goals

1938

 Leonidas (Brazil)

7 goals

1950

 Ademir (Brazil)

9 goals

1954

 Sandor Kocsis (Hungary)

11 goals

1958

 Just Fontaine (France) 

13 goals

1962

 Florian Albert (Hungary), Valentin Ivanov (Soviet Union), Garrincha (Brazil), Vava (Brazil), Drazan Jerkovic (Yugoslavia), Leonel Sanchez (Chile) 4 goals

1966

 Eusebio (Portugal)

9 goals

1970

 Gerd Muller (West Germany)

10 goals

1974

 Grzegorz Lato (Poland)

7 goals

1978

 Mario Kempes (Argentina)

6 goals

1982

 Paolo Rossi (Italy)

6 goals

1986

 Gary Lineker (England)

6 goals

1990

 Salvatore Schillaci (Italy)

6 goals

1994

 Oleg Salenko (Russia), Hristo Stoichkov (Bulgaria)

6 goals

1998

 Davor Suker (Croatia)

6 goals

2002

 Ronaldo (Brazil)

8 goals

2006

 Miroslav Klose (Germany)

5 goals

2010

 Thomas Muller (Germany), Wesley Sneijder (Netherlands), David Villa (Spain), Diego Forlan (Uruguay)

5 goals

2014

 James Rodriguez (Colombia) 6 goals

2018

 Harry Kane (England)

6 goals

 

