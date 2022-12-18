FIFA World Cup: List Of All Golden Boot Winners Since 1930 As Messi-Mbappe Battle Heats Up

Quick links:
Image: AP
Defending champions France will encounter Argentina in the FIFA World Cup 2022 final on Sunday. The football world will witness the much-hyped Lionel Messi-Kylian Mbappe battle as Argentina and France lock horns for the biggest prize of international football. Messi and Mbappe are currently head-to-head in the race for the golden boot at the prestigious tournament, having scored five goals each so far. Here's a look at the current top scorers' list at the FIFA World Cup 2022.
Heading into France vs Argentina final at the Lusail Stadium on Sunday here’s a look at the complete list of golden boot winners at the tournament since its inception in 1930.
|Year
|Players
|Goals
|
1930
|Guillermo Stabile (Argentina)
|
8 goals
|
1934
|Oldrich Nejedly (Czechoslovakia)
|
5 goals
|
1938
|Leonidas (Brazil)
|
7 goals
|
1950
|Ademir (Brazil)
|
9 goals
|
1954
|Sandor Kocsis (Hungary)
|
11 goals
|
1958
|Just Fontaine (France)
|
13 goals
|
1962
|Florian Albert (Hungary), Valentin Ivanov (Soviet Union), Garrincha (Brazil), Vava (Brazil), Drazan Jerkovic (Yugoslavia), Leonel Sanchez (Chile)
|4 goals
|
1966
|Eusebio (Portugal)
|
9 goals
|
1970
|Gerd Muller (West Germany)
|
10 goals
|
1974
|Grzegorz Lato (Poland)
|
7 goals
|
1978
|Mario Kempes (Argentina)
|
6 goals
|
1982
|Paolo Rossi (Italy)
|
6 goals
|
1986
|Gary Lineker (England)
|
6 goals
|
1990
|Salvatore Schillaci (Italy)
|
6 goals
|
1994
|Oleg Salenko (Russia), Hristo Stoichkov (Bulgaria)
|
6 goals
|
1998
|Davor Suker (Croatia)
|
6 goals
|
2002
|Ronaldo (Brazil)
|
8 goals
|
2006
|Miroslav Klose (Germany)
|
5 goals
|
2010
|Thomas Muller (Germany), Wesley Sneijder (Netherlands), David Villa (Spain), Diego Forlan (Uruguay)
|
5 goals
|
2014
|James Rodriguez (Colombia)
|6 goals
|
2018
|Harry Kane (England)
|
6 goals