Fiorentina Vs Inter Milan Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Coppa Italia Live

Cesare Prandelli's Fiorentina will square off against Antonio Conte's Inter Milan in the Coppa Italia round of 16 on Tuesday, January 13. The game between Fiorentina and Inter Milan is scheduled to kick off at 3:00 PM local time (7:30 PM IST) at the Artemio Franchi Stadium. Here's a look at the Fiorentina vs Inter Milan team news, live stream details and our prediction for the crunch game.

ALSO READ: Gary Neville Celebrates Man United Going Top Of PL Table With Sly Dig At Liverpool: Watch

Fiorentina vs Inter Milan match preview

Fiorentina booked their place in the Coppa Italia round of 16 with a 1-0 win over Udinese at the end of November. Cesare Prandelli's side made it to the quarter-final of the tournament last season and suffered defeat against Inter Milan. Fiorentina have been inconsistent in their Serie A campaign so far and are currently in 12th place on the table, with 18 points from 17 games.

On the other hand, Inter Milan now enter the Coppa Italia in the fifth round. The Nerazzuri have suffered a slight dip in form over the past weeks but are still only three points behind Serie A leaders AC Milan. Antonio Conte's side reached the semi-final of the Coppa Italia last season and lost out to Napoli over two legs.

ALSO READ: Man United Fans SLAM VAR Online Over Controversial Decisions Involving Shaw And Maguire

Fiorentina vs Inter Milan team news, injuries and suspensions

For Fiorentina, the big news is that German Pezzella and Franck Ribery will miss out due to injuries. Borja Valero and Erick Pulgar are likely to start in midfield as Prandelli might opt to rest Sofyan Amrabat and early-season star Gaetano Castrovilli. Christian Kouame is expected to lead the attack for the hosts on Wednesday.

For Inter Milan, defenders Danilo D'Ambrosio and Matteo Darmian are set to miss out. Arturo Vidal is also likely to miss out due to injury. This game might also be Christian Eriksen's last game for Inter Milan. Alexis Sanchez is likely to start alongside either Romelu Lukaku or Lautaro Martinez.

ALSO READ: Real Madrid Transfer News: Club to Offload Six Players To Raise Funds For Mbappe Transfer

Fiorentina vs Inter Milan prediction

Given that Fiorentina have had injuries to two of their key players prior to the game against Inter, our prediction for the game is a 2-1 win for the visitors.

ALSO READ: Luka Jovic To Eintracht Frankfurt? Club Director Confirms Talks With Real Madrid

Coppa Italia live stream: How to watch Coppa Italia live?

In the UK, the Fiorentina vs Inter Milan live stream will be available on BT Sport 1. There will be no live broadcast or live stream of the game in India. Fans can find updates and live scores on the Twitter handles of both teams.

Image Credits - Fiorentina, Inter Instagram



