Gary Neville Celebrates Man United Going Top Of PL Table With Sly Dig At Liverpool: Watch

Man United great Gary Neville aimed a sly dig at Liverpool after his former club went three points clear at the top of the Premier League table on Tuesday night. The Red Devils earned a crucial 1-0 victory against Burnley away at Turf Moor thanks to Paul Pogba's stunning volley in the second half of the game. The Red Devils will now make the trip to Anfield to face Liverpool on Sunday in what promises to be a mouthwatering encounter.

Burnley vs Man United: Paul Pogba's volley sends United three points clear at the top

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men were left frustrated for the first 45 minutes of the game at Turf Moor after Harry Maguire’s header was ruled out for a debatable foul on Erik Pieters. However, with just under 20 minutes remaining on the clock, Paul Pogba struck a venomous volley to put United in front. Although the hosts pushed for an equaliser in the final stages of the game, United’s rearguard - led superbly throughout by Maguire and Eric Bailly - dug in admirably to earn Solskajer's side a second clean sheet in the last three Premier League games.

The narrow win for United meant that they moved three points clear at the top of the Premier League table, after having played 17 games. It was the first time United were clear at the top after the 17-game mark since 2013 when Sir Alex Ferguson was in charge of the club. Eight-time Premier League winner Gary Neville was also visibly thrilled and took to Twitter to express his joy.

See ya Sunday 🤪 pic.twitter.com/2PcvZjbSPs — Gary Neville (@GNev2) January 12, 2021

Gary Neville hums song mocking Liverpool ahead of blockbuster clash

Soon after United's victory, Neville took to Twitter to post a video of himself humming a song the United faithful used to sing for him during his playing days. To the tune of 'London Bridge is Falling Down', the lyrics go 'Gary Neville, he's a Red, he hates Scousers.' While grinning and trying to hold back laughter, Neville captioned the video 'See Ya Sunday', taunting Liverpool.

Neville claimed that United have the personnel to challenge for the title and also insisted that the fans should get 'carried away'. While speaking to Sky Sports, the 45-year-old said, "About six to eight weeks ago, you'd never expect United to be in this position but now they are. It's been difficult and they're three points clear of a Liverpool side that is really good. This is not going to stop United fans getting carried away because why shouldn't they?"

Image Credits - Gary Neville Twitter