Real Madrid Transfer News: Club to Offload Six Players To Raise Funds For Mbappe Transfer

Real Madrid are reportedly prepared to offload a total of six players to raise funds for Kylian Mbappe's arrival to the Spanish capital in the summer. The LaLiga heavyweights believe the fee to sign the PSG superstar may range anywhere from €150 million (£135m) to €222m (£200m), with the Ligue 1 giants possibly wanting to recoup what they paid to sign Neymar from Barcelona in 2017 - €221 million (£198m). Mbappe's contract with PSG expires in the summer of 2022 and the World Cup winner's long term future in the French capital is still uncertain.

Real Madrid transfer news: Los Blancos prepared to launch 'operation Kylian Mbappe'

According to reports from Spanish news outlet AS, Real Madrid's 'Operation Mbappe' is approaching its moment of truth as Mbappe's contract at PSG expires in June 2022. This means that this summer, with only a year remaining, the youngster will be at a crossroads. Although PSG have no intention of selling Mbappe in the summer, they may be forced into it if the player fails to sign a contract extension at the Parc des Princes. Several reports have linked Mbappe to Real Madrid as Zinedine Zidane is a huge admirer of his compatriot.

Earlier this week, reports suggested that newly-appointed PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino might allow Mbappe to leave in the summer. PSG will be looking to replace him with either Lionel Messi or Sergio Aguero. Mbappe reportedly earns a €21m-fee (£19m) under his current deal with PSG and reports claim that Madrid will be able to afford his wages. The dazzling French international has scored 17 goals in 25 appearances for club and country so far this season.

Real Madrid are hopeful of raising at least 100m€ in sales for 'operation Mbappe'. Isco, Ceballos, Bale, Jovic, Marcelo & Brahim will be on the market. The rest of the operation will be financed with a loan. Madrid believes that PSG will ask 150m€ max for Kylian. [@diarioas] pic.twitter.com/mes33ZVKoh — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) January 12, 2021

Kylian Mbappe transfer news: six Real Madrid players to be sold for PSG star's arrival?

Zinedine Zidane's side are also confident of landing Mbappe in the summer but will need the funds to ensure the deal can take place. It is believed that the defending Spanish champions will sell the likes of Gareth Bale, Isco, Dani Ceballos, Luka Jovic, Marcelo and Brahim Diaz to raise between €100 million (£90m) and €150 million (£135m) to pay for Mbappe's arrival.

Bale and Ceballos are already on loan at Tottenham and Arsenal respectively but Madrid are not keen on bringing them back to the club. Marcelo, who has been at the club since 2007, is another player who is expected to be sold, while midfielder Brahim Diaz and striker Luka Jovic are also seen as players who could raise funds for Mbappe's transfer.

Image Credits - Kylian Mbappe, Real Madrid Instagram