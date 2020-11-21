FKS Vs SIV Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Super Lig Live

Quick links:
Fatih Karagumruk will square off against Sivasspor at the Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Stadium this weekend. The fixture will be played on Saturday, November 21 at 4:00 pm IST. Here's a look at our FKS vs SIV Dream11 prediction, FKS vs SIV Dream11 team and the probable FKS vs SIV playing 11.
Newly promoted Fatih Karagumruk will be pretty much happy with their performances so far. They've won three and drawn three of their eight games and sit high in the table in fifth place. The team will be without the services of Yannis Salibur and Vato Arveladze for this game.
Sivasspor, on the other hand, haven't been at their best and sit 15th in the league table having won two and drawn two of their seven. The team has been poor at finishing chances and the manager will hope that his side gets back to scoring ways soon. Based on recent form our FKS vs SIV match prediction is a draw.
The two sides have met twice before in the Turkey TFF 1 league in the 2004-05 season with both games being won by Sivasspor.
Fatih Karagumruk probable 11 - Emiliano Viviano, Enzo Roco, Eric Lichaj, Lucas Biglia, Alassane Ndao, Badou N’Diaye, Jure Balkovec, Erik Sabo, Ervin Zukanovic, Aatif Chahechouhe, Artur Sobiech
Sivasspor probable 11 - Mamadou Samassa, Aaron Appindangoyé, Samba Camara, Baris Yardimci, Caner Osmanpasa, Max Gradel, Robin Yalçın, Hakan Arslan, Fayçal Fajr, Mustapha Yatabaré, Olarenwaju Kayode
FKS vs SIV live: Fatih Karagumruk top picks
FKS vs SIV live: Sivasspor top picks
Goalkeeper - Mamadou Samassa
Defenders - Caner Osmanpasa, Enzo Roco, Eric Lichaj, Samba Camara
Midfielders - Max Gradel, Hakan Arslan, Erik Sabo (VC), Aatif Chahechouhe
Forwards - Artur Sobiech (C), Mustapha Yatabaré
