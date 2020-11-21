FKS Vs SIV Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Super Lig Live

Fatih Karagumruk will square off against Sivasspor at the Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Stadium this weekend. The fixture will be played on Saturday, November 21 at 4:00 pm IST. Here's a look at our FKS vs SIV Dream11 prediction, FKS vs SIV Dream11 team and the probable FKS vs SIV playing 11.

FKS vs SIV live: FKS vs SIV Dream11 prediction and preview

Newly promoted Fatih Karagumruk will be pretty much happy with their performances so far. They've won three and drawn three of their eight games and sit high in the table in fifth place. The team will be without the services of Yannis Salibur and Vato Arveladze for this game.

Sivasspor, on the other hand, haven't been at their best and sit 15th in the league table having won two and drawn two of their seven. The team has been poor at finishing chances and the manager will hope that his side gets back to scoring ways soon. Based on recent form our FKS vs SIV match prediction is a draw.

FKS vs SIV live: Fatih Karagumruk vs Sivasspor Head-to-Head

The two sides have met twice before in the Turkey TFF 1 league in the 2004-05 season with both games being won by Sivasspor.

FKS vs SIV Dream11 prediction: Probable FKS vs SIV playing 11

Fatih Karagumruk probable 11 - Emiliano Viviano, Enzo Roco, Eric Lichaj, Lucas Biglia, Alassane Ndao, Badou N’Diaye, Jure Balkovec, Erik Sabo, Ervin Zukanovic, Aatif Chahechouhe, Artur Sobiech

Sivasspor probable 11 - Mamadou Samassa, Aaron Appindangoyé, Samba Camara, Baris Yardimci, Caner Osmanpasa, Max Gradel, Robin Yalçın, Hakan Arslan, Fayçal Fajr, Mustapha Yatabaré, Olarenwaju Kayode

FKS vs SIV live: Top picks for FKS vs SIV Dream11 team

FKS vs SIV live: Fatih Karagumruk top picks

Artur Sobiech

Erik Sabo

FKS vs SIV live: Sivasspor top picks

Caner Osmanpasa

Hakan Arslan

FKS vs SIV Dream11 prediction: FKS vs SIV Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Mamadou Samassa

Defenders - Caner Osmanpasa, Enzo Roco, Eric Lichaj, Samba Camara

Midfielders - Max Gradel, Hakan Arslan, Erik Sabo (VC), Aatif Chahechouhe

Forwards - Artur Sobiech (C), Mustapha Yatabaré

Note: The above FKS vs SIV Dream11 prediction, FKS vs SIV Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The FKS vs SIV Dream11 team and FKS vs SIV Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Sivasspor Twitter