Mumbai City FC Head Coach Sergio Lobera Predicts Difficult Campaign Before Season Opener

Mumbai City FC are upbeat on their chances as they gear up for their Indian Super League (ISL) season opener against NorthEast United on Saturday. The Islanders are entering a new era under City Football Group's ownership - the owners of Premier League giants Manchester City. While Mumbai City FC have done well in the offseason, head coach Sergio Lobera predicts a difficult season ahead.

Also Read: Mumbai City FC Fixtures, Team News, Preview And All You Need To Know Ahead Of ISL 2020-21

ISL live: Sergio Lobera believes there are no excuses for Mumbai City FC despite bio bubble environment

Speaking in his press conference ahead of the clash against NorthEast United, head coach Sergio Lobera said he believes the upcoming season will be a challenge due to the bio-bubble environment. However, the former FC Goa head coach retains confident in his squad to accept the challenge in what he expects will be the most competitive season in the ISL.

Lobera said that club management and the City Football Group had done very well in the offseason and he's happy with the squad and facilities available. The 43-year-old fired a warning shot to his squad and said that there are no excuses despite the difficult circumstances as all teams are going through the same situation. Lobera added that it is important that the group sticks together as a family and adapts quickly.

Also Read: East Bengal Schedule, Team News, Preview And All You Need To Know Ahead Of ISL 2020-21

Sergio Lobera brought in his former FC Goa lieutenants in Ahmed Jahouh, Hugo Boumous, Mandar Dessai and Mourtada Fall to Mumbai as he prepares to make his mark with the Islanders. When quizzed whether the quartet will be key in imposing his tactical plans on the pitch, Lobera said that while those four are key, he has a large squad and all need to be on the same page if they have to mount a serious challenge.

The former FC Goa head coach added that it is not easy to introduce a new style of play considering the shortened pre-season, but nonetheless, his side will always play attacking football and he hopes that the results can continue.

Also Read: ISL 2020-21: NorthEast United FC Squad Goes Into Quarantine, Halt Training Due To COVID-19

ISL live: Amrinder Singh believes club is high on morale despite circumstances

Mumbai City FC goalkeeper Amrinder Singh also joined Sergio Lobera in the press conference and lauded the club management for their management of the circumstances. The Indian international claimed the morale in the team was high despite the challenges of being in a bio-bubble environment and said the players have maintained their fitness during the offseason.

Amrinder added that players have worked out on their deficiencies during their respective quarantines and have built a fantastic atmosphere at the club. The Indian shot-stopper also added that the squad was confident of their chances from the very first day of training and believes the club has managed things really well.

Also Read: FC Goa, RB Leipzig Announce Strategic Deal For 'youth Development' Ahead Of New ISL Season

(Image Courtesy: Mumbai City FC Twitter)