NorthEast United Schedule, Team News, Preview & All You Need To Know Ahead Of ISL 2020-21

NorthEast United FC have managed to finish in the top four and make it to the playoffs only once in the Indian Super League during the 2018-19 season under Eelco Schattorie. Last season, they ended up second from bottom and also fired head coach Robert Jarni towards the end of the season. With an aim to make a comeback, the NorthEast United team have signed Spaniard Gerard Nus to take the reins.

The Highlanders have always started a campaign with a new man at the helm and Gerard Nus will be the club’s ninth manager in seven seasons. The NorthEast United team has undergone an overhaul, having signed 19 new players in the recent transfer window. NorthEast United had retained only one foreign player - midfielder Federico Gallego - from last season. They have recruited six new foreigners and now hope they can help the team reach the playoffs and win the title.

NorthEast United team: Full squad list

Goalkeepers: Gurmeet, Nikhil Deka, Sanjiban Ghosh, Subhasish Roy

Defenders: Ashutosh Mehta, Benjamin Lambot, Dylan Fox, Gurjinder Kumar, Mashoor Shereef, Nabin Rabha, Nimm Dorjee, Provat Lakra, Rakesh Pradhan, Wayne Vaz

Midfielders: Fedrico Gallego, Imran Khan, Khassa Camara, Lalengmawia, Lalremouia Fanai, Pragyan Gogoi

Forwards: Britto PM, Idrissa Sylla, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Kwesi Appiah, Lalkhawpuimawai, Luis Machado, Suhair Vadakkepeedika

NorthEast United schedule: Key NorthEast United fixtures for ISL 2020-21 season

Northeast United vs Mumbai City November 21, Saturday at Tilak Maidan Stadium

Kerala Blasters vs Northeast United November 26, Thursday at GMC Stadium Bambolim

FC Goa vs Northeast United November 30, Monday at Fatorda Stadium

Northeast United vs SC East Bengal December 5, Saturday at Tilak Maidan Stadium

Bengaluru FC vs Northeast United December 8, Tuesday at Fatorda Stadium

Northeast United vs Chennaiyin FC December 13, Sunday at Tilak Maidan Stadium

Northeast United vs Jamshedpur FC December 18, Friday at Tilak Maidan Stadium

Odisha FC vs Northeast United December 22, Tuesday at GMC Stadium Bambolim

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Northeast United January 3, Sunday at Fatorda Stadium

Northeast United vs Hyderabad FC January 8, Friday Tilak at Maidan Stadium

ISL live stream details: How to watch ISL live?

The ISL 2020-21 season will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Asianet Plus TV Channels. Viewers can also stream the match online on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.

