NorthEast United Schedule, Team News, Preview & All You Need To Know Ahead Of ISL 2020-21

NorthEast United FC have managed to finish in the top four and make it to the playoffs only once in the Indian Super League during the 2018-19 season under Eelco Schattorie. Last season, they ended up second from bottom and also fired head coach Robert Jarni towards the end of the season. With an aim to make a comeback, the NorthEast United team have signed Spaniard Gerard Nus to take the reins.
The Highlanders have always started a campaign with a new man at the helm and Gerard Nus will be the club’s ninth manager in seven seasons. The NorthEast United team has undergone an overhaul, having signed 19 new players in the recent transfer window. NorthEast United had retained only one foreign player - midfielder Federico Gallego - from last season. They have recruited six new foreigners and now hope they can help the team reach the playoffs and win the title.
The ISL 2020-21 season will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Asianet Plus TV Channels. Viewers can also stream the match online on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.
