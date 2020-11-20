Sergio Ramos To Barcelona? Presidential Candidate Willing To Make It Happen

The premature resignation of Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu opened up an opportunity for several Catalan personalities to establish their reign at the Camp Nou. Victor Font has emerged as one of the top contenders for presidential office, elections for which are reportedly scheduled to take place in January next year. Font was quite vocal on certain key issues in a recent interview, in particular regarding Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos.

Also Read | Barcelona transfer news: January move for Memphis Depay ruled out by Lyon president

Sergio Ramos transfer uncertainty continues

Font, who sees himself as the next Barcelona president, was extremely candid during a recent interaction with Spanish outlet Cope as he preps for the upcoming elections. The presidential candidate spoke about transfers, the squad, the situation surrounding club icon Lionel Messi, besides also speaking on their eternal rival’s captain, Sergio Ramos.

Ramos’ future at Real Madrid remains uncertain with his contract set to expire at the end of the current season. Although some reports claimed Los Blancos are willing to give in to the skipper’s demands of a two-season contract extension, no concrete steps have been taken officially.

Also Read | Barcelona transfer news: Ronald Koeman intends to sign Lyon's Memphis Depay in January

LaLiga news: Font would seal Sergio Ramos transfer if Xavi demands

Font, who has been vocal about wanting to rope in club legend Xavi as the next manager if elected as the president, insists he would sign Ramos on the former midfielder’s request. However, he did put out a word of caution, stating the signing would take place only if it was economically feasible considering the financial restraints amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Real Madrid have a policy, per which the club awards a season-long extension once a player crosses the age of 30. The defending LaLiga champions were initially determined to uphold the policy but a change in their stance was visible when reports of interest from Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in signing the centre-back began doing the rounds.

Also Read | Barcelona fans INTIMIDATE Griezmann by surrounding his car, demand 'respect' for Messi

Font speaks on Messi ahead of Barcelona elections

A similar situation is shaping up amid the Messi transfer saga. The Argentine, who was keen on seeking an amicable exit last summer, is in his final season at the club. Manchester City are the frontrunners to land the six-time Ballon d’Or winner next summer, with reports of a pre-agreement in January on the cards.

Font slammed the club board led by Bartomeu, asserting that Barcelona did not fulfil their promise. The club had promised him a respectful exit as per his wishes, but fell back on their word, leaving Messi disappointed, said Font ahead of the crucial Barcelona elections. He aims to convince Messi about their project for Barcelona, with Champions League the ultimate objective.

Also Read | Barcelona shouldn't have signed Antoine Griezmann, says presidential favourite Victor Font

Image courtesy: Victor Font, Real Madrid Instagram