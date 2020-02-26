Juventus Vs Inter Milan To Be Played Behind Closed Doors After Italy Coronavirus Outbreak

The lethal and dangerous disease coronavirus, which initiated in China, has spread enormously around the world. It has now reached Italy and is vastly affecting the country. Four Serie A games were postponed last week as seven people died in the northern regions of the country. The Italian government has now agreed to the Italian FA's request to play the Serie A games in closed doors in empty stadiums. One of the games which will be played behind closed doors is the Juventus vs Inter Milan game which is scheduled for March 1, 2020.

Serie A: Juventus vs Inter Milan to be played indoors

In the Juventus vs Inter Milan match-up, Antonio Conte's third-placed side will travel to Turin to face table-toppers Juventus on March 1, 2020. As per reports, Piedmont is one of the areas in which the disease has highly spread. Neighbouring places to Piedmont like Lombardy are majorly affected by the life-threatening disease because of which the whole town has come to halt. The Juventus vs Inter Milan game is not the only one to be postponed courtesy of the Italy Coronavirus outbreak. Games like Torino vs Parma, Inter vs Sampdoria, Verona vs Cagliari and Atalanta vs Sassuolo were also cancelled because of the Italy Coronavirus outbreak.

With the Italy Coronavirus outbreak running rampant, Serie A games including Udinese vs Fiorentina, AC Milan vs Genoa, Parma vs SPAL, Sassuolo vs Brescia and Sampdoria vs Hellas Verona are likely to be played in empty stadiums. However, games taking place in towns like Cagliari, Lazio, Napoli and Lecce will be played in the presence of the supporters. Barcelona have already travelled to Naples for their Champions League 2019-20 Round of 16 clash. It is rumoured that Barcelona players were thoroughly checked before landing in Naples as the Italian government are taking strict measures to prevent the disease from spreading.

