St. George's Day: From Harry Kane To Wayne Rooney, Footballers Wish Fans On Special Day

Football News

Harry Kane, Wayne Rooney, Marcus Rashford, Harry Maguire and others wished their fans on St. George's Day amid the coronavirus outbreak in the world.

Written By Abhishek Shetty | Mumbai | Updated On:
St. George's Day

English football players have wished their fans on the occasion of St. George's Day. Almost every country in the world has been affected by the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus pandemic. However, some players and teams made sure to address their fans on St. George's Day to spread a positive vibe during the crisis. 

Why do people of England celebrate St. George's Day? 

Saint George's Day, which is also known as the Feast of Saint George, is celebrated by a number of countries around the world. St. Geroge's is celebrated as the feast day of Saint George in many Christian Churches. Saint George is considered the patron saint in countries like England, Spain and Portugal. It is usually celebrated on 23rd April every year.  

Also Read | Sadio Mane Was 'upset' With Jurgen Klopp For Backing Van Dijk Ahead Of Him For Ballon D'Or

St. George's Day 2020: Harry Kane, Wayne Rooney and others wishes their fans

Harry Kane on St. George's Day 2020

Coronavirus UK lockdown: Marcus Rashford on St. George's Day 2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Love this @manchesterunited Happy St George’s Day! Have a good start to the day everyone ♥️

A post shared by Marcus Rashford (@marcusrashford) on

Coronavirus UK lockdown: Wayne Rooney on St. George's Day 2020

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Wayne Rooney (@waynerooney) on

Coronavirus UK lockdown: Harry Maguire on St. George's Day 2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Happy #StGeorgesDay 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #England @england

A post shared by Harry Maguire (@harrymaguire93) on

Also Read | Robin Van Persie Claims Arsenal Did Not Offer Him A Contract Before Move To Man United

Coronavirus UK lockdown: Jordan Pickford on St. George's Day 2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Happy St George’s Day 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🦁

A post shared by Jordan Pickford (@jpickford1) on

Also Read | Luis Suarez Involves Himself In 7 Goals In Single Game For Barcelona In 2016; Watch Video

Also Read | Ivan Helguera Lifts Lid On 2003 Controversy Between Players, Del Bosque, Florentino Perez

Coronavirus UK lockdown: Wolves' official page wished on St. George's Day

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories