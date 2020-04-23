St. George's Day: From Harry Kane To Wayne Rooney, Footballers Wish Fans On Special Day

English football players have wished their fans on the occasion of St. George's Day. Almost every country in the world has been affected by the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus pandemic. However, some players and teams made sure to address their fans on St. George's Day to spread a positive vibe during the crisis.

Why do people of England celebrate St. George's Day?

Saint George's Day, which is also known as the Feast of Saint George, is celebrated by a number of countries around the world. St. Geroge's is celebrated as the feast day of Saint George in many Christian Churches. Saint George is considered the patron saint in countries like England, Spain and Portugal. It is usually celebrated on 23rd April every year.

St. George's Day 2020: Harry Kane, Wayne Rooney and others wishes their fans

Harry Kane on St. George's Day 2020

Happy St George's Day everyone! During times like these it's amazing to see the strength and togetherness of everyone in the country. Stay home, stay safe. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/Oofbw9EUho — Harry Kane (@HKane) April 23, 2020

Coronavirus UK lockdown: Marcus Rashford on St. George's Day 2020

Coronavirus UK lockdown: Wayne Rooney on St. George's Day 2020

Coronavirus UK lockdown: Harry Maguire on St. George's Day 2020

Coronavirus UK lockdown: Jordan Pickford on St. George's Day 2020

Coronavirus UK lockdown: Wolves' official page wished on St. George's Day