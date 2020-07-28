Football Transfer News: Jan Vertonghen Tipped To Join Man United By Ex-Spurs Midfielder

Tottenham legend Jermaine Jenas has claimed that it would make sense for Man United to sign free agent Jan Vertonghen in the summer. Having qualified for the Champions League, Man United are on the lookout for reinforcements and Jenas believes snapping up Jan Vertonghen on a free transfer would be 'ideal' for the Red Devils. Vertonghen confirmed his departure from Tottenham on social media in a heartfelt post on Monday, after his final outing for the club in a 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace on the final day of the 2019-20 season.

Premier League transfer news: Jan Vertonghen free agent

Tottenham opted against offering Jan Vertonghen a new contract which led to the Belgian's eight-year spell in north London coming to an end. Due to the 'Vertonghen free agent' tag, a number of top clubs in Europe are now keen on securing the services of the 33-year-old. Former Spurs star Jermaine Jenas believes Man United should be among the clubs interested in snapping up Vertonghen as a free agent.

Man United transfer news: Jan Vertonghen transfer to Man United?

English football pundit Jermaine Jenas spoke to BBC Radio 5 Live and said: "Jan Vertonghen is the best free transfer centre-back available in the market". Jenas went on to claim that a Jan Vertonghen transfer to Man United could potentially change things drastically for the 20-time English champions. "Alongside Harry Maguire in the heart of United's defence, the ball-playing Jan Vertonghen could transform the Red Devils' backline.", he added.

Vertonghen failed to establish himself as a regular under Jose Mourinho this season. The versatile defender managed only 23 appearances in his final season with Spurs. Vertonghen made over 300 appearances for Tottenham since signing from Ajax in 2012 and helped the club reach the UCL final last season.

Football transfer news: Man United transfer news

Although Man United will likely be monitoring Vertonghen's situation as a free agent, Solskjaer has been adamant on bolstering his attacking line first. The Red Devils have been linked with a move for Borussia Dortmund superstar Jadon Sancho but the Bundesliga side recently rejected a £90m (€98m) offer for the 20-year-old. Dortmund are reportedly holding out for a reported €120m (£110m) to part ways with Sancho.

Image Credits - Jan Vertonghen Instagram / AP