Real Madrid Transfer News: Zidane Plans Mass Exodus, Bale And Rodriguez On Their Way Out

LaLiga champions Real Madrid are all set to trim their squad as they plan to mount a serious defence come next season. Los Blancos boss Zinedine Zidane boasts of a massive squad at present, of which many stars are out of favour at the Santiago Bernabeu. Real Madrid will actively look to sell James Rodriguez, with a Gareth Bale transfer also high on their agenda. The latest roundup of Real Madrid transfer news suggests that the LaLiga champions want to generate more than €180m in sales, with Mariano Diaz, Sergio Reguilon, Borja Mayoral and Oscar Rodriguez likely to be on their way out of Santiago Bernabeu.

Also Read: Football transfer news: Adam Lallana Joins Brighton On A Free Transfer After Six Years At Liverpool

Real Madrid transfer news: Los Blancos actively seeking James Rodriguez exit, Gareth Bale transfer

Manager Zinedine Zidane is actively looking to see the back of James Rodriguez and Gareth Bale, according to Real Madrid transfer news. Los Blancos are aiming to generate over €180m in player sales this summer, and are keen on a Gareth Bale transfer to reduce their wage bill. According to Real Madrid transfer news, James Rodriguez has seen his suitors rise with Portuguese club Benfica keen on signing the Colombian international. Agent Jorge Mendes, however, is keen to see his player move to the UK, and Manchester United and Wolves have emerged as potential destinations for the 2014 World Cup star.

Also Read: Football transfer news: Dortmund Reject Man United's Opening Offer Worth €98m for Jadon Sancho, Want €120m

Real Madrid plans to raise €180m in player sales this summer with Gareth Bale, James Rodriguez, Dani Ceballos and Luka Jovic among the priority exits. [@Marca] pic.twitter.com/DJh6OT1kBd — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) July 25, 2020

Wages are proving to be a stumbling block while negotiating a Gareth Bale transfer, and while the Welshman has no desire to leave Santiago Bernabeu, his exit is likely to be a long, drawn-out procedure for Real Madrid. Along with a Gareth Bale transfer, Real Madrid will look to pursue a Dani Ceballos Arsenal deal, with both Arsenal and the midfielder reportedly keen on making his stay at the Emirates permanent. According to Real Madrid transfer news, a Dani Ceballos Arsenal transfer will cost the Gunners between €30m-35million. Bookmakers have also linked Ceballos with a move to Juventus.

Also Read: Real Madrid Transfer News: Gareth Bale Refuses To Take Pay Cut To Force Real Madrid Exit

Real Madrid transfer news: Luka Jovic, Oscar Rodriguez, Borja Mayoral also on their way out

Villarreal are closing in on the signing of Real Madrid's midfielder Oscar Rodriguez in a €20m deal, whilst Villarreal are favorites to land the player – Milan, Sevilla and Getafe are other clubs to have registered an interest for a summer deal. [@Marca] pic.twitter.com/o8hV9Gssan — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) July 23, 2020

Summer signing Luka Jovic has failed to impress manager Zinedine Zidane and his off-field antics have angered the hierarchy at the Santiago Bernabeu, meaning the Serbian could be on his way out after a year in Spain. Hertha BSC and AS Monaco, managed by his former manager Niko Kovac are keen on his signature, and according to Real Madrid transfer news, Los Blancos are holding out for a whopping €60 million for the former Frankfurt striker. Real Madrid transfer news roundup also suggests that promising youngster Oscar Rodriguez, who spent two seasons on loan at Levante, is also on the radar of multiple clubs, with Villarreal and AC Milan interested in signing the €20m-rated 22-year-old. Central defender Jesus Vallejo has also courted interest from Germany, with Granada also interested in the €15m star. Mayoral is on the shortlist of Getafe, while Reguilon could make his loan switch to Sevilla permanent.

Also Read: Who Is Alvaro Fernandez? Teenager Set To Swap Real Madrid For Man United

(Image Courtesy: James Rodriguez, Gareth Bale Instagram)