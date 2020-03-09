Ronaldinho Net Worth, Career Earnings And Latest Paraguay Passport Controversy

Former Barcelona star Ronaldinho is known to attract controversy both during his time as a player and after retirement. Authorities recently detained the former Brazil international in Paraguay for having a fake passport. Here, let’s take a look at the Ronaldinho net worth and the Ronaldinho passport scandal.

Also Read: Ronaldinho And His Brother Have Been Arrested In Paraguay Over Altered Passports: Report

Ronaldinho net worth: Former Barcelona star's net worth

Considered one of the greatest football players of his generation, Ronaldinho continues to be a popular figure in the market. According to celebritynetworth.com, Ronaldinho net worth is said to be approximately $90 million. The former PSG star has more than 50 million followers on Instagram itself and reportedly earns more than $250,000 for a single post or personal appearance.

Also Read: Detained Ronaldinho 'did Not Know' Passport Was Fake, Lawyer Says

Ronaldinho net worth: Ronaldinho's extensive car collection

Ronaldinho has an extensive luxury car collection. The 2002 World Cup winner possesses a Lamborghini Aventador, a Porsche Carerra S, a Ferrari 458, Bugatti Veyron, Hummer H2 and Audi R8. In terms of real estate, Ronaldinho owns a half dozen homes around the globe. Ronaldinho has properties located in Greece, Barcelona, Florida, Brazil and Lake Como in Italy.

Also Read: LAFC Vs Philadelphia: MLS Fans React To Jakob Glesnes' Roberto Carlos-like Free-kick

Ronaldinho passport: Former Barcelona star detained in Paraguay over altered passport

🚨 Ronaldinho has been arrested in Paraguay due to possibly entering the country with a fake Paraguayan passport 🚨 https://t.co/p9oL7v9SDv — Roberto Rojas (@RobertoRojas97) March 5, 2020

Ronaldinho arrived in Paraguay as part of a philanthropic event. The 2002 World Cup winner was set to be present at a charity event and publicise his new book and campaign for underprivileged children. However, the former Barcelona star was detained by the Paraguayan police along with his brother for having an altered passport. While Ronaldinho’s brother claims that the Brazilian star was tricked into using a fake passport, it remains to be seen whether Ronaldinho is found guilty or not.

Also Read: Jurgen Klopp Told Me Dortmund Won The Bundesliga Because I Was In The Team: Shinji Kagawa

IMAGE CREDIT: UEFA Champions League Twitter