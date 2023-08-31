Former Chelsea Captain Eden Hazard Likely To Announce Retirement Courtesy Of Injury Issues

Eden Hazard was one of the biggest sensations in the Premier League last decade. However, the player's transfer to Real Madrid did not turn out to be half as good as his time at Chelsea. Hazard was present for his mutually agreed-upon departure from Real Madrid in June. After four successful seasons in Spain, the footballer still had a year and a half left on his contract. In 76 games for Real Madrid, Hazard scored only seven times and dished out nine assists.

Eden Hazard could retire from football

The 32-year-old Eden Hazard is allegedly ready to declare his retirement after turning down many offers from teams. Hazard left Chelsea in 2019 for a staggering £100 million to join a prestigious Spanish club after enjoying great success there. Injury setbacks throughout his four years at the Bernabeu led to little playing time and only seven goals in 54 league games.

According to rumours about Eden Hazard's future, he might move to Inter Miami to join Lionel Messi or leave Real Madrid early to go back to his native Belgium, he even has offers from Premier League teams like Crystal Palace. However, according to recent sources, he is thinking about retiring and does not want to continue to play football.

Eden Hazard made a formal announcement of his retirement from international football following Belgium's elimination in the 2022 World Cup group stage. His best achievement with the national team came when he finished 3rd in the FIFA World Cup 2018.

Eden Hazard will retire as a Chelsea legend

If the Belgian forward retires from football, he will end his career as a Chelsea legend. When he was at his best, Hazard was a fearsome force in the Premier League, gave Chelsea fans the best of his career, and amazed the crowd at Stamford Bridge whenever he took on a blue shirt. In 352 appearances throughout the course of his career, he scored 110 goals. His amazing accomplishments include earning four Player of the Year accolades, winning two Premier League championships, and winning two Europa League championships while playing for Chelsea.

Even though Eden Hazard's time at Real Madrid didn't go the way he wanted it to, he still had a lot of success there. He won multiple trophies, including two La Liga titles, the Champions League, and the Copa del Rey.