Former Inter Milan & Turkey Legend Hakan Sukur Is Now An Uber Driver In USA

Former Inter Milan player Hakan Sukur is famous for having scored the fastest ever World Cup goal when he netted in less than 11 seconds for Turkey against South Korea in 2002. But rather than enjoying a relaxed retirement as a sporting icon, Sukur now drives an Uber in the USA, he told German paper Welt am Sonntag in an interview. The Galatasary legend sells books and drives an Uber for a living after political conflicts in Turkey.

Hakan Sukur's relations with Turkish scholar landed ex-Inter Milan striker into trouble

After retiring from football, Hakan Sukur went into politics, winning a chair in Turkey’s parliament as a member of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s right-wing Justice and Development Party in 2011. President Erdogan was even a guest in Sukur’s first wedding to Esra, who died in the Izmit earthquake in 1999.

However, the Inter Milan player was also linked to Turkish Islamic scholar Fethullah Gülen, whom Recep Tayyip Erdogan opposed, with the president beginning to crack down on those who followed the intellectual. Sukur subsequently stepped down from the parliament, but an attempted coup on Erdogan’s government was suspected to be organised by Gülen.

Erdogan took everything from me: Former Inter Milan striker Hakan Sukur

A warrant was dispensed for Hakan Sukur’s arrest having been associated with the scholar and he was stated by Turkey’s state-run media as a 'fugitive member of the Fetullah Terrorist Organization and was living the high life'. Sukur claimed Erdogan’s régime had seized all of his houses, businesses, and bank accounts in Turkey, according to conveyed translations of his latest interview. Hakan Sukur, who is now 48, makes a living by driving an Uber and selling books and said that Erdogan took away everything away from him.

Hakan Sukur's career at a glance

Hakan Sukur is Turkey’s highest goal-scorer, scoring 51 goals in his 112 international appearances, which is more than twice of the next best, Burak Yilmaz, who has just 24 of them. The former Inter Milan striker was also part of the Turkey side that finished third at the 2002 World Cup, where he scored once.

Hakan Sukur spent the majority of his career with Galatasaray, scoring 284 goals in 518 appearances, according to Transfermarkt. His efforts helped the club win eight Super Lig titles, five Turkish Cups and the UEFA Cup. Between 1987 and 2008, Sukur played for the likes of Galatasaray in Turkey as well as Inter Milan and Blackburn Rovers in Italy and England respectively.

