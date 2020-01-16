Timo Werner Hinting At Premier League Move?, Says The League Has Got 'flair'

Timo Werner is a superstar in the making as the 23-year-old has taken the world by a storm after his exploits with RB Leipzig. Timo Werner has already scored 18 goals and provided 16 assists in 17 games while playing for RB Leipzig this season. The German forward is a transfer target for many European giants which includes clubs like Chelsea, Manchester United and Juventus. However, Timo Werner seemed to have hinted at his next destination. Timo Werner, in a recent interview, said that the Premier League is certainly the most interesting league and that it has a certain quality.

Timo Werner to the Premier League?





Timo Werner to the Premier League?

Timo Werner, while speaking with Blair, stated that there is a certain flair to watching the English league and playing there. The striker also added that German players have also been very successful in Spain and gave an example of Sami Khedira and Mesut Ozil. However, Timo Werner later revealed that he has no desire to leave his club and switch to another club. Timo Werner is dedicated to helping RB Leipzig secure the Bundesliga title this season. Leipzig are currently on the top spot of the Bundesliga 2019-20 table with 37 points after 17 games.

Timo Werner in the Bundesliga this season

17

18



Here's all 18 goals



Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea want to sign the RB Leipzig striker

As suggested by many reliable sources, Chelsea have been given a clear run at Timo Werner, as Bayern Munich have pulled out of the transfer race for the 23-year-old striker. Sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has explained the German champions have made the decision not to sign the striker from RB Leipzig. However, the move can only take place in the summer transfer window.

