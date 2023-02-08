Manchester City Begin Preparations For Pep Guardiola's Departure From Club: Report

Pep Guardiola could reportedly be on the verge of leaving Manchester City which has been hit with several financial sanctions. Earlier, Premier League accused Manchester City of breaching more than 100 counts of financial irregularities. City could face possible multiple punishments including docking of points and transfer bans.

Pep Guardiola to leave Manchester City amid FFP breach?

The Premier League authority revealed a detailed report where they stated the reigning English champions used illegal means between 2009 and 2018 and they referred the investigation to an independent commission. The statement read, "In accordance with Premier League Rule W.82.1, the Premier League confirms that it has today referred a number of alleged breaches of the Premier League Rules by Manchester City Football Club to a Commission under Premier League Rule W.3.4."

Pep Guardiola's side suffered a severe jolt to their Premier League title ambitions after they lost 1-0 against Tottenham Hotspur.

Meanwhile, Manchester City also issued a statement insisting they are surprised by the alleged breaches of financial dealings.

"Manchester City FC is surprised by the issuing of these alleged breaches of the Premier League Rules, particularly given the extensive engagement and vast amount of detailed materials that the EPL has been provided with." "The club welcomes the review of this matter by an independent Commission, to impartially consider the comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence that exists in support of its position," the statement further read. "As such we look forward to this matter being put to rest once and for all."

Pep Guardiola has a contract until 2025 but given the current scenario, he might not honour his commitment, as per reports. Under his stewardship, the Cityzens have been a constant dominating force winning four Premier League titles and they are still regarded as one of the top European clubs.

City faced similar sanctions in 2020 when they were charged by the UEFA and got a two-year transfer ban. But those allegations couldn't stand in the Court of Arbitration as they gave a clean chit to the club much to the relief of the club management.

This time, if the charges are proven they could face dire consequences in the unforeseen future.