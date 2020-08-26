Lionel Messi Transfer News: Man United, PSG, Man City And Other Possible Destinations

On Tuesday, six-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi dropped a bomb on the sporting world after he reportedly informed Barcelona that he wants to leave the club after 20 years. However, at 33, Lionel Messi's career is still far from finished with an interesting question - Which team will sign Lionel Messi if he leaves Barcelona? Given that only a handful of clubs can afford his astronomical wages, there is also a reported €700 million clause in Messi's Barcelona contract, which could be waived off.

Serie A giants Inter Milan were keen on landing Messi but manager Antonio Conte rubbished any rumours of the Argentine arriving at the San Siro. But cash-rich clubs including PSG and Man City remain favourites to sign the Barcelona forward.

ALSO READ: Twitter Explodes As Barcelona Reportedly Confirm That Lionel Messi Wants To Leave The Club

Lionel Messi transfer news: Messi to Man City for a reunion with Pep Guardiola?

Earlier this week, it was reported that Pep Guardiola's Man City were crunching the numbers in order to figure out if they could afford to bring Lionel Messi to the Etihad. According to reports from Marca, Man City are the favourites to land Lionel Messi because of their financial position and Messi's previous connection of working under Pep Guardiola. It is reported that Man City wouldn't have to pay his release clause but the Premier League club can afford his high wages. Messi still holds tremendous admiration for Guardiola and considers the Spaniard as the best coach he has ever had.

ALSO READ: Luis Suarez, Carles Puyol Support Lionel Messi's Decison To Leave Barcelona

Lionel Messi transfer news: Messi to PSG links

Ligue 1 giants PSG will be licking their lips at the prospect of reuniting Lionel Messi with Neymar. Messi constantly requested Barcelona to re-sign Neymar over the recent past but there is now a possibility that the star forward might opt to team up with the Brazilian at the Parc des Princes instead. Like Man City, PSG are one of the few clubs in Europe that can afford to pay Messi his mammoth wages. More so, the Parisians are coming off a defeat in the Champions League final and would be contenders again next season with Lionel Messi in the fold.

ALSO READ: Real Madrid In Advanced Talks With Everton For Potential James Rodriguez Transfer?

Lionel Messi to Man United: Red Devils in the race to sign Barcelona star

Strangely enough, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Man United are also one of the few teams in Europe capable of paying Lionel Messi's wages. The Red Devils were unwilling to match Borussia Dortmund's €120 million asking price for Jadon Sancho but are prepared to do everything possible to sign Lionel Messi. With the addition of Lionel Messi in their ranks, Man United might be able to bridge the gap between Premier League title rivals Liverpool and Man City.

Lionel Messi transfer live: Other possible destinations for Lionel Messi

Reports claim that MLS teams including David Beckham's Inter Miami are also monitoring Messi's situation at the Camp Nou but a move to North America seems unlikely for the Barcelona captain this summer. There is also a possibility for Messi to join his boyhood club Newell's Old Boys in Argentina, but it appears that he will continue to play in Europe for a few more years before eventually thinking of a return to his native club to finish his career. And despite Conte's denial, Inter Milan have also been tipped to sign Messi over the summer with the Italians now seriously considering whether they can afford the Barcelona star despite the financial ramifications of the coronavirus.

ALSO READ: Inter Milan 'already' Tried To Woo Lionel Messi With Advert Outside Milan Cathedral

Image Credits - mancity.com / AP / Leo Messi Instagram