Lionel Messi To Man City Move To Be For 3 Years And Contain Special MLS Clause?

The Lionel Messi transfer saga is heading towards an abrupt end with the Barcelona captain unwilling to continue at the Camp Nou. The Argentine forward has been linked with a move to Manchester City amid the presence of Pep Guardiola. Reports now reveal the details of the contract that the Etihad-based outfit is willing to offer the 33-year-old.

Lionel Messi to Man City contract to include MLS Clause

Man City have emerged as the favourites to sign Messi, with the player having informed Barcelona that he is unwilling to continue at the Camp Nou. Man City possess the financial muscle to rope in the six-time Ballon d’Or winner and could do everything possible to ensure the Messi transfer works out in their favour.

According to ESPN, Man City are weighing in the option of offering a long-term stay if the Messi transfer materializes this window. The club is looking to offer a three-year contract to Messi, followed by a move to the Major League Soccer (MLS) outfit New York City FC. Man City might also appoint him the ambassador of the City Football Group to continue his association with the club in one way or the other.

Lionel Messi to Man City: Legal battle awaiting?

Messi has a special clause in his contract that allows him to leave Barcelona for free during any given time. The Barcelona icon has reportedly informed the club that he wishes to trigger the said clause, although the club maintains that the deadline has already expired. This suggests that the Messi transfer saga will not end anytime soon and might even see the two parties get involved in a legal battle.

Lionel Messi to Man City: Messi wages' estimated at €565,000

Although Man City are hopeful of signing Messi on a free transfer, the club is also weighing the options to pay between €100 and €150 million if the Argentine skipper is unable to end the contract unilaterally. The ESPN report states that Man City could also offer a couple of players to lure Barcelona.

Eric Garcia and Angelino are the prominent names that have sprung up. Meanwhile, Messi's contract with Barcelona runs until 2021. The Messi wages at the Camp Nou is estimated at €565,000 ($410,000) a week, while, he has a staggering €700 million release clause. It, therefore, remains to be seen if the Argentine is able to convince the club to negotiate a transfer or the battle ends up in court.

Image courtesy: Leo Messi Instagram