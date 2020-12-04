Former Real Madrid Winger Royston Drenthe Has Been Declared Bankrupt In Netherlands

Former Real Madrid and Everton star Royston Drenthe has been declared bankrupt by a Dutch court on Tuesday. The Holland international is currently part of Kozak Boys in Dutch Division Two but has encountered a series of financial problems off the field over the years. Although the 33-year-old was not present at the hearing, the player while discussing the Royston Drenthe bankrupt situation claimed that he expects the situation to be resolved soon.

Former wonderkid and Real Madrid player Royston Drenthe has been declared bankrupt by a Dutch court.



Royston Drenthe bankrupt: Dutch player speaks out after court ruling

The Royston Drenthe bankrupt ruling was passed by a Dutch court in Breda on Tuesday, with the player absent at the ruling. While not many details were made public about the ruling, Royston Drenthe had earlier claimed how he had lost as much as £3.2 million after failing to kick on from what looked a promising footballing career at one stage. Speaking to Dutch publication Voetbalzone after the news made headlines, Royston Drenthe admitted that he doesn’t know what’s going on, but reiterated that he expects the situation to be resolved soon.

The 33-year-old also revealed that he doesn’t expect the Royston Drenthe bankruptcy decision to be final, explaining how his lawyer was on vacation as the court ruled on the decision. The footballer said that he has always been under a magnifying glass and said that the court situation will be resolved soon. In light of the bankruptcy order, the chairman of Drenthe’s current team Kozak boys Henk de Goeij refused to comment on the incident, saying that it was the player’s private matter.

A look at Royston Drenthe's career in football

The Dutchman, who started as a left-back, began his career as a part of Feyenoord’s youth academy in 2005. Two years later, Royston Drenthe made a blockbuster move to Real Madrid spending five years in Spain. However, the defender, who can also play as a left-winger, struggled for game time at Real Madrid, making just 46 appearances over five years before being loaned to clubs like Everton and Hercules. Since then, the 33-year-old player has turned out for more than nine clubs over the last decade, and currently plays lower league football in Holland.

Royston Drenthe earnings drained by off-field antics

After his footballing career failed to take off, Royston Drenthe was also seen trying his hand out as a rapper. Going by the stage name of Roy2faces, the footballer has struggled in the music business as well. Apart from music and playing football, Royston Drenthe has also acted in a Dutch series called Mocro Mafia, which features the story of three friends involved with the Amsterdam underworld. In the past, the former Real Madrid player had talked about how he has ended up losing £3.2 million due to his failed ventures.

Image Credits: Royston Drenthe Instagram